Final Regular Season Poll
First-place votes in parenthesis
;Rec.;Pts.
1. Fort Hill (7);8-0;35
2. Mountain Ridge;8-1;27
3. Allegany;8-2;20
4. East Hardy;9-1;14
5. Frankfort;6-4;7
Receiving votes: Northern (5-5) 1, Keyser (5-5) 1
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
Note: the next Area Top 5 will be released following the conclusion of the MPSSAA and WVSSAC playoffs.
