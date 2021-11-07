Final Regular Season Poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);8-0;35

2. Mountain Ridge;8-1;27

3. Allegany;8-2;20

4. East Hardy;9-1;14

5. Frankfort;6-4;7

Receiving votes: Northern (5-5) 1, Keyser (5-5) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

Note: the next Area Top 5 will be released following the conclusion of the MPSSAA and WVSSAC playoffs. 

