FH's Metz going to Maine

CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill’s Alijah Metz still gets an unsettling feeling when he thinks about losing to Catoctin in the playoffs last year.
That, coupled with the proliferation of COVID-19 in 2020, keeps him humble, reminding him that nothing in life is a guarantee.
After setting pen to paper and signing his letter of intent, however, one thing is guaranteed: Metz will continue his playing career at the University of Maine, where he’ll play tight end.
“It’s a blessing. When you’re a little kid, you dream about it, and you dream and dream about it,” Metz said. “Then you finally get there and it doesn’t feel real.”
For the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Metz, signing day was more than just a formality, it was the culmination of all his hard work and all the time he put into the game.
“It’s not just (Sentinel) coach (Todd) Appel’s time, it’s your own time,” Metz said. “People help you along the way, but you’re the one who is on the field making plays. It felt so good. I felt like I did it on my own. When I signed, and it was over and done with, it didn’t feel real. It still doesn’t.”
Maine wasn’t always his first choice.
After competing at camps and going to games at the University of Maryland, it was a logical inkling to want to head down the road to the flagship institution in College Park.
“I was pretty set on going there,” Metz said.
Things changed, though, when he realized he wanted a change of scenery. Growing up in Cumberland, he had seen the poverty around the city, and an offer from the Black Bears delivered a golden opportunity to spread his wings and venture from home.
Better yet, Maine wanted him at tight end, a position that seemingly came second to his defensive acumen in the run-balanced Fort Hill offense.
“I was playing 7-on-7s as a tight end and being recruited at the tight end position,” Metz said. “One practice, Fort Hill put me out on defense, and I kinda surprised everyone by blowing up plays and disrupting the offense. After that everyone knew me for my defense.”
If you don’t follow the NCAA’s lower league within Division I, it might come as a surprise that Maine has become somewhat of a football powerhouse.
The Black Bears compete in the Colonial Athletic Association alongside nearby schools Towson, James Madison and Delaware among others. The CAA is often referred to as the strongest conference in the Football Championship Division, frequently hailing the most berths in the FCS playoffs.
The school in Orono, Maine, has 13 conference championships, two since joining the CAA with the most recent coming in 2018. They’ve made the playoffs eight times, advancing to the semifinals during that 2018 season.
“The goal is to win a championship,” Metz said. “Team first, being a team player, just like it was at Fort Hill.”
During the 2019 season, Metz developed a reputation as one of the area’s best on defense.
A Times-News All-Area First-Team defensive lineman, Metz had 110 tackles — 43 solo — last year with the Sentinels. He had three sacks, seven tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and tied a team-high with 25 quarterback pressures.
And while he only had a catch for 13 yards at tight end, that’s the position where he feels the most comfortable.
Metz is confident Fort Hill prepared him for the next level. He had to get up at 8 o’clock every morning for workouts, which Sentinel head coach Todd Appel modeled after drills he learned from college coaching camps, Metz said.
“Coming from a program like Fort Hill, you have that work ethic instilled in you,” he said. “You work hard every day to have a positive impact in any situation you’re put into. Like coach Appel always says, ‘don’t be an energy vampire.’
“Just work hard, be obedient, respectful and listen to your coaches. As long as I do that, I know I will have success.”
In addition to all the help from the Sentinel coaching staff, Metz made sure to thank his family.
Without them, he might not have been able to realize his dream of playing college football, which he will continue at Maine in the fall.
“My family, my mom especially, has done everything they could to get me to this point,” he said. “My grandma, family and friends have pushed me to make a positive impact in life. No matter what I do on the football field, they’ll love me for me.
“It drives me to get up every morning. … Your family is your backbone.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
