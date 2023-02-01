Fort Hill’s Anthony Palmisano and Keyser’s Gabe Ryan and William “Bub” Barbe signed their National Letters of Intent to play football at Frostburg State on Wednesday.
While the trio officially signed Wednesday, Palmisano’s signing ceremony will be Friday at Fort Hill at 2 p.m.
Palmisano, at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, who is the first player to win Homecoming Defensive Player of the Game twice, starred in the defensive backfield for Fort Hill, helping the Sentinels to a second consecutive Class 1A state title.
He led the area with five interceptions — returning two for touchdowns — made 47 tackles (12 solo) and recovered a fumble.
Ryan (6-3, 250) was a Class AA first-team defensive lineman selection after accumulating 63 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles during the 2022 season.
Barbe (6-6, 300) was a first-team All-Potomac Valley Conference choice at offensive line alongside Ryan.
