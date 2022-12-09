FROSTBURG — The Hampshire defense wouldn't budge an inch on Thursday, and there was no stopping Jenson Fields.
Fields nearly toppled Mountain Ridge with his second- and third-quarter scoring totals alone, as the junior sharpshooter poured in 28 during those periods — one shy of the Miners' game total.
Pressured by the Hampshire defense, Mountain Ridge didn't score more than 11 points in any quarter, and the Trojans played like they were in midseason form, dismantling the Miners, 70-29, in their opener.
"I'm pumped about how our defense was," Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire said. "The tenacity we had on defense. The amount of turnovers we forced, whether it was a travel or a shot clock violation. And our help defense was great.
"There were times when we could've been better, but 29 points, regardless of who you're playing, is great. They're coming off a great football season. As soon as they get their legs under them, they're gonna be a completely different team."
Hampshire enters the 2022-23 campaign off a 12-10 season and returned much of its production from a team out for redemption after its year ended with an upset loss to Keyser in the sectional semifinals.
In their first test of the year against Mountain Ridge — a squad that came into Romney, West Virginia, last year and left with a 60-42 romp — Hampshire used runs of 13-0 and 15-2 to lead 34-12 at the break.
The Trojans could not miss from the field in the third period, drilling five 3-pointers as part of their 27-11 onslaught.
Hampshire turned on the running clock when 6-foot-7 Easton Shanholtz ran the floor and found a cutting Dylan Streisel for two of his 13 points for a 59-23 lead with 2:15 left in the third.
The score never dipped below the 35-point running clock threshold the rest of the way, and both teams' subs checked in for good early in the fourth quarter.
The result was reminiscent of Mountain Ridge's 61-41 defeat to Frankfort on Tuesday. The Miners are still playing catch up because of their football team, which all five of their starters played on, advanced to the state title game last weekend. It's had just four days together on the hardwood.
"It's a long season," Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. "Hampshire shot lights out. We're still trying to figure things out. We've had two practices and two games. Everyone makes the playoffs, so our goal is to be where we need to be in February. We'll get there."
No player shot more lights out than Fields, who played the role of spark plug sixth man last year. Fields went on a personal 13-2 run during the second quarter Thursday, and he sunk a trio of 3-pointers in succession early in the third — the second of which was a four-point play.
"It's not just me, it's the whole team atmosphere around me," said Fields, who drilled five 3-pointers. "They all kept heating me up. They kept getting me the ball. They knew I had the hot hand, and they knew it was my night. When I'm in that zone, it's just me and the rim."
Despite his status as the area's tallest player, Shanholtz played the role of distributor against Mountain Ridge, attacking the high post and finding cutters going towards the rim for easy buckets.
Shanholtz ended with just six points on three field goals but was integral in getting Fields, Streisel, Jordan Gray (nine points) and Mason Hott (seven) involved in the offense.
"Over the last four years, he's come a long way," Alkire said of his big man. "If you'd have known him as a freshman coming to where he is now, he's a humbled kid. He did a great job passing the ball.
"We've been trying to preach that just because you're not scoring, it doesn't mean it's not a factor in the game in helping someone else get open."
Mountain Ridge was led on offense by Peyton Miller and Uma Pua'auli, who scored seven points apiece. Will Patterson added five and David Miller and Hunter Clise chipped in three.
The Trojans won the junior varsity game, 58-51. Ethan VanMeter (18) and Matthew Medina (10) paced Hampshire, and Brady Moran (16) and Owen McGeady (10) topped Mountain Ridge.
Hampshire (1-0) hosts Bridgeport on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge (0-2) will have a much-needed break before hosting Clear Spring on Dec. 15.
"We get five days of practice to be able to work on some things and find some people that can put the ball in the basket," Nightengale said. "They shoot almost 60%, and we shot just over 30%."
