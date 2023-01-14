CUMBERLAND — The Allegany-Fort Hill rivalry has been dormant for some time — it awoke with a vengeance on Friday night.
In front of a capacity crowd, the largest in the new Allegany High School's history, it was like a blast from the past. Emotions were high, and the level of play was higher.
Allegany set the tone defensively from the onset, and Isaiah Fields brought Big Blue home, scoring 20 of his game-high 31 points after halftime to help the second-ranked Campers pull away from No. 1 Fort Hill, 73-60.
"Some people thought we were going to come out and play fearful, but we played just the opposite," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. "Our kids came out with the confidence and the effort that was required for us to beat them.
"It just brought back the old memories of old Campobello. The packed gyms and the rivalry. Our student section was fantastic."
The blockbuster billing boasted two teams with two combined losses entering Friday. You have to go back to the 2017-18 season to find the last time Allegany and Fort Hill both ended a year with a winning record.
Area basketball fans came out in droves, so much so that a swath of would-be spectators were denied entry starting 30 minutes prior to tip-off.
Those that made it inside were treated to an all-out war, as Allegany (11-1) escaped the first half with a 32-29 lead over Fort Hill (8-2).
The decisive run came after Fort Hill went on an 8-1 flurry to trim a 12-point Allegany lead to 59-54 with 4:47 remaining.
The Campers called a timeout, and buckets by Chazz Imes, Cayden Bratton and Caiden Chorpenning and two free throws from Fields allowed Allegany to go on an 8-2 run to pull away for good.
"Allegany executed on both ends a lot better than we did," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. "Their intensity was greater. They forced us into a bunch of turnovers. They were just a lot better in all aspects of the game than we were.
"I thought they bullied us on both ends. We didn't have a response."
Fort Hill had 24 turnovers in all, a byproduct of Allegany's hectic pressure coupled with its raucous student section.
Neither team handled the atmosphere well early on, as the teams traded quick misses before Chorpenning got hot from the field. The All-Area standout made a trio of buckets in the first quarter to guide the Campers to a 13-8 lead. He finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for a double double.
From there, Fields scored more than half of the Campers' points over the next three quarters (31 of 60), slicing into the lane with regularity and jumping passing lanes for easy transition points.
Fields' most impressive stat came at the charity stripe, a medium the talented guard has struggled at this year making just 55.9% coming in. After missing his first attempt, he made 13 straight to end the game.
"Coach Toby (Eirich), he had me on the line when everyone else was shooting jumpers to make sure I wouldn't miss," Fields said. "He got my confidence back up, and I ain't missing any more."
The junior certainly wasn't lacking for confidence during the third quarter, when Fields tallied 12 points, including a flurry during a crucial stretch after Fort Hill got within 44-43 with 2:30 remaining in the period.
"We weren't scoring, but we started to score and play team ball," Fields said of the third quarter. "Then I just took over a little bit. Everyone was rotating the ball and getting me open looks. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have been able to do it."
Leading 52-46 after three periods, the Allegany coaching staff huddled to draw up the necessary strategy to get the team over the finish line. It paid dividends, as the Campers scored the first six points of the fourth to go back up by 12.
That cushion proved to be of vital importance to stamp out Fort Hill's final push and give the Campers their fourth straight win and third in a row over the Sentinels.
Allegany also scored the first six points of the third quarter.
"This game was up and down the court a lot, and there were times we didn't get in our offense, but when we did we got some set plays called," Tedd Eirich said. "Our set plays were working pretty well. ... It all goes back to these kids executing, and I've also got a pretty darn good coaching staff."
Bratton paced Allegany with four assists, Blake Powell had three and David Smith and Chorpenning had two apiece. Bratton and Fields had three steals each. Chazz Imes just missed scoring in double figures with nine.
Mikey Allen topped the Fort Hill offense with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Steven Spencer added 12 and Anthony Burns chipped in 11.
Spencer provided Fort Hill with a spark off the bench, capping the Sentinels' 7-0 run during the third quarter that brought them within a point with a spinning score in transition.
"He played hard, he was moving at a high rate," Burner said.
In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill defeated Allegany, 65-29. Gamil Daniels (16 points) and Jacob Bone (12) topped the Sentinels. Eli Imes led the Campers with 18.
Fort Hill will look to rebound at Keyser (7-3) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Allegany will try to extend its four-game winning streak when it heads to Mountain Ridge (5-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
"Our team, they enjoy each other; they're loyal to each other," Eirich said. "They pass the ball and they get along with each other. It's just a great team.
"Sometimes you say you have a team and you don't, but we have a team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.