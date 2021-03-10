MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Gracie Fields scored a game-high 19 points and Liz Pryor added a double-double as Hampshire defeated Moorefield, 62-37, Wednesday night.
Fields knocked down eight shots from the floor, including a game-high three 3-pointers. She also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Pryor was the Trojans’ second-leading scorer with 14 points on six field goals and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. She had 10 boards and two steals.
Ellen Keaton fell just shy of a double-double, tallying 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, and Hannah Ault added nine points.
The Trojans led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime before blowing the game wide open in the third, leading 51-31 entering the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets were led by Kaleigh Hunt’s 12 points. Lexi Gilhuys and Sterling Kump added seven apiece.
Hampshire (4-0) is at Petersburg tonight. Moorefield (1-2) visits Pendleton on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.