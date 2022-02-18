SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Hampshire closed out the third quarter on a 10-2 run to expand what should've been a three-point lead to a 13-point advantage entering the fourth, as the No. 4 Trojans kept Frankfort at arm's length down the stretch to claim a 46-31 win over the Falcons on Friday night.
Frankfort's Bryson Lane knocked down three shots — including a 3-pointer — over the first 3:14 in the third quarter to get the Falcons to within three, 24-21, and force the Trojans to burn a timeout at the 4:46 mark.
The timeout became an extended stoppage, however, as the refs and coaches tried to sort out why the scoreboard read 24-19.
"I'm not positive other than somehow the books matched what the clock said," Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said of the incident. "I know what you're saying because I know Bryson hit three shots ... three possessions right in a row. I don't know how that got mixed up, but it did. And the thing is both books said the same thing."
The timeout by Hampshire head coach Daniel Alkire wasn't called to give any kind of rah-rah speech to his team, but more so just to rejuvenate and refocus them.
"It was more of a break to get our energy back, to get our lungs back in us," he said. "I just think we weren't getting back and picking them up the way we needed to. Their transition was getting us. There was three or four times where they just got down the court. I think that was really the only time we didn't have control of the pace. So I called the timeout to get their lungs under them and just reiterate what we're trying to get done."
Zack Hill got a close-range shot to fall out of the break, with Frankfort's Luke Robinette answering with an offensive rebound putback at the 2:50 mark.
From there, Hampshire closed out the frame on an 8-0 run thanks to a 3-pointer by Jenson Fields, followed by a traditional three-point play from Fields before Jordan Gray knocked down a pair of freebies in the final seconds, giving the Trojans a 34-21 lead heading into the fourth.
The Falcons got within 11 five times during the final period, but that was as close as they would get before Hampshire knocked down 4 of 6 free throws to close out the game.
"We didn't have a complete game, but regardless of the complete game or not, we controlled the pace for what we wanted most of the time," Alkire said. "We were a lot more patient on offense and we were holding the ball out, which we haven't done all year. There were so many times we've gone down and forced a shot up in 10 or 13 seconds. I thought we did a really good job tonight of holding onto the ball a little bit. Not trying to delay, just trying to work into a flow on offense and get the best shot we can."
One night after Fields put up 22 points in a 49-39 win over Trinity, he recorded 15 points on four field goals, including a team-best three from beyond the arc, and 4 of 5 from the foul line.
"He doesn't let much get to him," Alkire said. "I've only seen him not be himself one time. But he's been stepping up and doing it all year and he did it again tonight. He sleeps basketball. He plays all year, he plays all summer, he shoots, he probably gets up more shots by far than anyone on our team."
While Mason Hott added nine points, the Trojans' offensive possessions were recycled on numerous occasions by forwards Zack Hill and Easton Shanholtz, who scored 10 and seven points, respectively.
"They've been workhorses all year for us," Alkire said of Hill and Shanholtz. "I think there's only one game where we haven't outrebounded the other team, so they've been doing that all year. Granted, when you're 6-4, 6-5, it's easy to do that, but they know how to use their size, Zack especially. Easton's one who just goes up and gets it. Zack knows how to tip it, tip it and then get it. So there's two different styles of it, but they've been doing that all year. They work together inside so well together. They did it two years ago on the JV team and they just continue to mesh well at this level."
Frankfort's lone points of the first quarter came on a layup by David Jackson at the 4:15 mark — Hampshire led 12-2 at the end of the frame. But the Falcons got Hill and Shanholtz into foul trouble, as Alkire pulled his forwards before halftime. Robinette was able to take advantage of it in the post, scoring six points to help get the Falcons back within four at halftime, 18-14.
Robinette's 10 points were a team-high, while Cam Layton was the team's second-leading scorer with six. Lane, with one of his 2-pointers taken off the board, finished with five points.
It felt like déjà vu for Slider's Falcons, who lost by the same scoreline earlier in the week in a similar situation of being down big early, then coming from behind.
"Defensively, I thought we played pretty well, especially considering we were completely outsized against them," he said. "They got in a little bit of foul trouble early, which helped us out because they had to put their subs in and again we played pretty solid defense. That's something that when we play good defense, we put ourselves in good positions (on offense).
"The trouble is the last two games we have not come back with good offense. That's been a struggle for us the last two ball games. And because of that, we're finding ourselves down at the end of the ball game. That's the exact same score as Tuesday night against Northern and similar situations where we were down early, we fought back, we get it closer at halftime. Then we're going into the third quarter, we're playing well, we get it to within a couple, and then all of a sudden it goes haywire. It's been a struggle."
Frankfort (3-15) has two more regular-season games before the playoffs begin, hitting the road to take on Berkeley Springs on Tuesday before hosting Bishop Walsh Burgundy on Thursday.
Hampshire (11-9) has one more test before the playoffs, hosting No. 5 Fort Hill on Monday. The Trojans have now won two straight after dropping five in a row.
