Area Top 5

Final poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);22-3;35

2. Allegany;17-7;27

3. Keyser;17-8;21

4. Hampshire;14-11;13

5. East Hardy;18-8;6

Receiving votes: None

The Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

