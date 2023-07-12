Area Top 5

Final poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

T1. Northern (3);18-5;29

T1. Allegany (2);17-5;29

3. Keyser (2);21-7;25

4. Petersburg;19-10;14

T5. Mtn. Ridge;10-9;3

T5. East Hardy;17-12;3

Receiving votes: Frankfort (12-13) 1

The Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

