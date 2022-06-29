Final Poll

;Record;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);19-2;30

2. Mtn. Ridge;11-8;23

3. Northern;15-6;15

T4. Keyser;17-11;7

T4. Moorefield;18-15;7

Receiving votes: Southern (11-11) 6, Petersburg (16-11) 2

This final Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

