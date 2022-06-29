Final Poll
;Record;Pts.
1. Allegany (6);19-2;30
2. Mtn. Ridge;11-8;23
3. Northern;15-6;15
T4. Keyser;17-11;7
T4. Moorefield;18-15;7
Receiving votes: Southern (11-11) 6, Petersburg (16-11) 2
This final Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.