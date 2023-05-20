Area Top 5

Final Poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (7);20-7;35

2. Allegany;17-5;25

3. Hampshire;14-11;17

T4. Petersburg;15-10;12

T4. Southern;14-9;12

Receiving votes: Frankfort (13-13) 4

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

