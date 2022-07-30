Area Leaders
Hitting
MIN 2 AT-BATS PER GAME
;AB;H;2B;3B;HR;BA
Britton, Allegany;55;35;8;10;.636
Shoemaker, Keyser;107;63;7;5;9;.589
C. Adams, Bishop Walsh;91;45;8;2;8;.495
Durst, Northern;58;28;5;0;0;.483
Miller, Allegany;58;24;4;2;5;.480
Corbin, Petersburg;69;33;9;2;8;.478
B. Greise, Bishop Walsh;88;42;12;1;9;.477
Heishman, East Hardy;59;28;5;4;0;.475
Pritts, Frankfort;68;32;12;6;1;.471
Hook, Allegany;39;18;0;0;3;.462
Noel, Frankfort;70;32;7;2;1;.457
Myers, Fort Hill;51;23;3;0;2;.451
Kitzmiller, Petersburg;76;34;8;2;4;.447
Taylor, Petersburg;75;33;9;0;2;.440
C. Greise, Bishop Walsh;83;36;5;0;9;.434
Likens, Keyser;89;38;4;1;8;.427
Uphold, Allegany;61;26;4;0;4;.426
Miller, East Hardy;68;23;3;0;5;.418
Hall, Hampshire;58;24;3;3;3;.414
Kendall, Bishop Walsh;72;28;7;2;3;.389
Kump, Moorefield;85;33;10;2;6;.388
Jenkins, Hampshire;70;27;2;2;0;.386
Wilson, Fort Hill;57;22;5;0;0;.386
Looker, Fort Hill;55;21;4;1;1;.382
Gallagher, Allegany;64;24;5;1;1;.375
Barnes, Northern;67;25;5;1;0;.373
Colaw, Petersburg;75;28;6;3;2;.373
Porter, Allegany;51;19;6;0;2;.373
Root, Frankfort, 67;25;5;3;0;.373
Grove, Frankfort;68;25;5;2;4;.368
Herrera, Bishop Walsh;77;28;6;0;2;.364
Shauf, Hampshire;81;29;2;0;0;.358
Richard, Southern;45;16;3;1;0;.356
Kuykendall, Moorefield;76;27;7;0;1;.355
Ward, Moorefield;67;24;10;0;3;.355
Maust, Northern;54;19;2;0;0;.352
Strother, Allegany;54;19;5;0;1;.352
Robertson, Fort Hill;55;19;1;1;0;.345
Pratt, Keyser;102;35;7;1;3;.343
Witt, Bishop Walsh;75;25;8;2;4;.333
Wolfe, Keyser;99;33;8;1;1;.333
Crites, East Hardy;58;19;5;0;0;.328
Everline, Keyser;98;32;5;2;1;.327
Hamric, Petersburg;72;22;4;0;0;.326
Strawderman, Hampshire;56;18;5;1;0;.321
Kaposy, Petersburg;69;22;0;2;0;.319
Smith, Keyser;120;38;3;1;0;.317
B. Adams, Bishop Walsh;67;21;2;2;1;.313
Blair, East Hardy;45;14;2;0;0;.311
Crites, Moorefield;94;29;4;0;1;.309
Mangold, Keyser;83;25;6;2;6;.301
———
HOME RUNS
MIN 2
;GP;HR
Britton, Allegany;18;10
B. Greise, Bishop Walsh;25;9
C. Greise, Bishop Walsh;26;9
Shoemaker, Keyser;35;9
C. Adams, Bishop Walsh;26;8
Corbin, Petersburg;24;8
Likens, Keyser;35;8
Kump, Moorefield;28;6
Mangold, Keyser;34;6
Miller, Allegany;15;5
Miller, East Hardy;21;5
Grove, Frankfort;23;4
Kitzmiller, Petersburg;24;4
Uphold, Allegany;18;4
Witt, Bishop Walsh;25;4
Hall, Hampshire;27;3
Hook, Allegany;18;3
Kendall, Bishop Walsh;24;3
Pratt, Keyser;34;3
Rohrbaugh, Petersburg;24;3
Ward, Moorefield;28;3
Colaw, Petersburg;24;2
Herrera, Bishop Walsh;2
Myers, Fort Hill;17;2
Porter, Allegany;18;2
Taylor, Petersburg;24;2
———
RBI
MIN 1 PER GAME
;GP;RBI;PerG
Britton, Allegany;18;40;2.22
B. Greise, Bishop Walsh;25;40;1.60
Shoemaker, Keyser;35;55;1.54
Uphold, Allegany;18;26;1.44
C. Greise, Bishop Walsh;26;35;1.35
Corbin, Petersburg;24;32;1.33
Witt, Bishop Walsh;25;32;1.28
Myers, Fort Hill;17;20;1.18
C. Adams, Bishop Walsh;26;29;1.12
Miller, East Hardy;21;22;1.05
Kump, Moorefield;28;29;1.04
Taylor, Petersburg;24;25;1.04
Colaw, Petersburg;24;24;1.00
Grove, Frankfort;23;23;1.00
Porter, Allegany;18;18;1.00
Monahan;18;18;1.00
———
RUNS
MIN 1 PER GAME
;GP;R;PerG
Miller, Allegany;15;26;1.87
C. Adams, Bishop Walsh;26;44;1.69
Kendall, Bishop Walsh;25;42;1.68
Gallagher, Allegany;18;28;1.56
Shoemaker, Keyser;35;53;1.51
Corbin, Petersburg;24;34;1.42
B. Greise, Bishop Walsh;25;33;1.32
Barnes, Northern;20;25;1.25
Herrera, Bishop Walsh;25;30;1.25
Pratt, Keyser;34;43;1.26
Britton Allegany;18;22;1.22
Porter, Allegany;18;22;1.22
Uphold, Allegany;18;22;1.22
Strother, Allegany;17;20;1.18
Monahan, Allegany;18;21;1.17
Likens, Keyser;35;40;1.14
Miller, East Hardy;21;24;1.14
Noel, Frankfort;22;25;1.14
Robertson, Fort Hill;17;19;1.12
Hall, Hampshire;27;30;1.11
Guinn, Fort Hill;19;21;1.11
Ames, East Hardy;21;23;1.10
Witt, Bishop Walsh;25;27;1.08
Heishman, East Hardy;20;20;1.00
Smith, Keyser;35;35;1.00
———
Pitching
MIN 30 INNINGS PITCHED
;W;L;IP;H;ER;BB;SO;ERA
Uphold, A;8;0;45;16;2;9;74;0.31
Britton, A;10;0;54;16;3;6;123;0.39
C. Greise, BW;18;5;143.2;95;22;54;180;1.07
Mangold, K;13;3;95.2;55;21;31;171;1.54
Colaw, P;17;3;129;112;37;34;150;2.01
Myers, FH;9;2;93.2;76;32;29;139;2.39
Wolfe, K;16;2;95.2;74;33;24;137;2.42
Miller, EH;3;5;55.2;63;27;24;72.3.40
———
Team
AREA STANDINGS
;W-L;PCT
Allegany;18-0;1.000
Keyser;30-5;.857
Petersburg;20-4;0.833
Bishop Walsh;20-6;.769
Fort Hill;13-7;.650
East Hardy;13-11;.542
Moorefield;14-14;.500
Frankfort;7-16;.304
Northern;5-15;.250
Hampshire;5-24;.172
Southern;1-17;.056
———
WESTMAC
;W-L;PCT
Allegany;8-0;1.000
Fort Hill;6-2;.750
Northern;3-5;.375
Mountain Ridge;1-7;.125
Southern;1-7;.125
———
CITY
;W-L;PCT
Allegany;3-0;1.000
Bishop Walsh;1-2;.333
Fort Hill;1-3;.250
———
RUNS
;GP;R;PerG
Allegany;18;208;11.56
Bishop Walsh;26;268;10.31
Keyser;35;320;9.14
East Hardy;22;174;7.91
Fort Hill;20;144;7.20
Petersburg;24;162;6.75
Frankfort;23;118;5.13
Hampshire;29;140;4.83
Southern;18;40;2.22
———
BATTING AVG
;AVG
Petersburg;.400
Allegany;.398
Bishop Walsh;.365
Keyser;.344
East Hardy;.316
Fort Hill;.314
Frankfort;.285
Hampshire;.279
Southern;.194
———
RUNS ALLOWED
;GP;R;PerG
Allegany;13;18;0.72
Keyser;35;77;2.20
Petersburg;24;81;3.38
Bishop Walsh;26;92;3.54
East Hardy;22;115;5.23
Fort Hill;20;117;5.85
Frankfort;23;184;8.00
Southern;18;202;11.22
Hampshire;29;397;13.69
———
ERA
;ERA
Allegany;0.53
Bishop Walsh;1.35
Keyser;1.96
Petersburg;3.13
East Hardy;3.34
Fort Hill;4.71
Frankfort;6.72
Southern;6.77
Hampshire;12.27
