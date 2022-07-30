Area Leaders

Hitting

MIN 2 AT-BATS PER GAME

;AB;H;2B;3B;HR;BA

Britton, Allegany;55;35;8;10;.636

Shoemaker, Keyser;107;63;7;5;9;.589

C. Adams, Bishop Walsh;91;45;8;2;8;.495

Durst, Northern;58;28;5;0;0;.483

Miller, Allegany;58;24;4;2;5;.480

Corbin, Petersburg;69;33;9;2;8;.478

B. Greise, Bishop Walsh;88;42;12;1;9;.477

Heishman, East Hardy;59;28;5;4;0;.475

Pritts, Frankfort;68;32;12;6;1;.471

Hook, Allegany;39;18;0;0;3;.462

Noel, Frankfort;70;32;7;2;1;.457

Myers, Fort Hill;51;23;3;0;2;.451

Kitzmiller, Petersburg;76;34;8;2;4;.447

Taylor, Petersburg;75;33;9;0;2;.440

C. Greise, Bishop Walsh;83;36;5;0;9;.434

Likens, Keyser;89;38;4;1;8;.427

Uphold, Allegany;61;26;4;0;4;.426

Miller, East Hardy;68;23;3;0;5;.418

Hall, Hampshire;58;24;3;3;3;.414

Kendall, Bishop Walsh;72;28;7;2;3;.389

Kump, Moorefield;85;33;10;2;6;.388

Jenkins, Hampshire;70;27;2;2;0;.386

Wilson, Fort Hill;57;22;5;0;0;.386

Looker, Fort Hill;55;21;4;1;1;.382

Gallagher, Allegany;64;24;5;1;1;.375

Barnes, Northern;67;25;5;1;0;.373

Colaw, Petersburg;75;28;6;3;2;.373

Porter, Allegany;51;19;6;0;2;.373

Root, Frankfort, 67;25;5;3;0;.373

Grove, Frankfort;68;25;5;2;4;.368

Herrera, Bishop Walsh;77;28;6;0;2;.364

Shauf, Hampshire;81;29;2;0;0;.358

Richard, Southern;45;16;3;1;0;.356

Kuykendall, Moorefield;76;27;7;0;1;.355

Ward, Moorefield;67;24;10;0;3;.355

Maust, Northern;54;19;2;0;0;.352

Strother, Allegany;54;19;5;0;1;.352

Robertson, Fort Hill;55;19;1;1;0;.345

Pratt, Keyser;102;35;7;1;3;.343

Witt, Bishop Walsh;75;25;8;2;4;.333

Wolfe, Keyser;99;33;8;1;1;.333

Crites, East Hardy;58;19;5;0;0;.328

Everline, Keyser;98;32;5;2;1;.327

Hamric, Petersburg;72;22;4;0;0;.326

Strawderman, Hampshire;56;18;5;1;0;.321

Kaposy, Petersburg;69;22;0;2;0;.319

Smith, Keyser;120;38;3;1;0;.317

B. Adams, Bishop Walsh;67;21;2;2;1;.313

Blair, East Hardy;45;14;2;0;0;.311

Crites, Moorefield;94;29;4;0;1;.309

Mangold, Keyser;83;25;6;2;6;.301

———

HOME RUNS

MIN 2

;GP;HR

Britton, Allegany;18;10

B. Greise, Bishop Walsh;25;9

C. Greise, Bishop Walsh;26;9

Shoemaker, Keyser;35;9

C. Adams, Bishop Walsh;26;8

Corbin, Petersburg;24;8

Likens, Keyser;35;8

Kump, Moorefield;28;6

Mangold, Keyser;34;6

Miller, Allegany;15;5

Miller, East Hardy;21;5

Grove, Frankfort;23;4

Kitzmiller, Petersburg;24;4

Uphold, Allegany;18;4

Witt, Bishop Walsh;25;4

Hall, Hampshire;27;3

Hook, Allegany;18;3

Kendall, Bishop Walsh;24;3

Pratt, Keyser;34;3

Rohrbaugh, Petersburg;24;3

Ward, Moorefield;28;3

Colaw, Petersburg;24;2

Herrera, Bishop Walsh;2

Myers, Fort Hill;17;2

Porter, Allegany;18;2

Taylor, Petersburg;24;2

———

RBI

MIN 1 PER GAME

;GP;RBI;PerG

Britton, Allegany;18;40;2.22

B. Greise, Bishop Walsh;25;40;1.60

Shoemaker, Keyser;35;55;1.54

Uphold, Allegany;18;26;1.44

C. Greise, Bishop Walsh;26;35;1.35

Corbin, Petersburg;24;32;1.33

Witt, Bishop Walsh;25;32;1.28

Myers, Fort Hill;17;20;1.18

C. Adams, Bishop Walsh;26;29;1.12

Miller, East Hardy;21;22;1.05

Kump, Moorefield;28;29;1.04

Taylor, Petersburg;24;25;1.04

Colaw, Petersburg;24;24;1.00

Grove, Frankfort;23;23;1.00

Porter, Allegany;18;18;1.00

Monahan;18;18;1.00

———

RUNS

MIN 1 PER GAME

;GP;R;PerG

Miller, Allegany;15;26;1.87

C. Adams, Bishop Walsh;26;44;1.69

Kendall, Bishop Walsh;25;42;1.68

Gallagher, Allegany;18;28;1.56

Shoemaker, Keyser;35;53;1.51

Corbin, Petersburg;24;34;1.42

B. Greise, Bishop Walsh;25;33;1.32

Barnes, Northern;20;25;1.25

Herrera, Bishop Walsh;25;30;1.25

Pratt, Keyser;34;43;1.26

Britton Allegany;18;22;1.22

Porter, Allegany;18;22;1.22

Uphold, Allegany;18;22;1.22

Strother, Allegany;17;20;1.18

Monahan, Allegany;18;21;1.17

Likens, Keyser;35;40;1.14

Miller, East Hardy;21;24;1.14

Noel, Frankfort;22;25;1.14

Robertson, Fort Hill;17;19;1.12

Hall, Hampshire;27;30;1.11

Guinn, Fort Hill;19;21;1.11

Ames, East Hardy;21;23;1.10

Witt, Bishop Walsh;25;27;1.08

Heishman, East Hardy;20;20;1.00

Smith, Keyser;35;35;1.00

———

Pitching

MIN 30 INNINGS PITCHED

;W;L;IP;H;ER;BB;SO;ERA

Uphold, A;8;0;45;16;2;9;74;0.31

Britton, A;10;0;54;16;3;6;123;0.39

C. Greise, BW;18;5;143.2;95;22;54;180;1.07

Mangold, K;13;3;95.2;55;21;31;171;1.54

Colaw, P;17;3;129;112;37;34;150;2.01

Myers, FH;9;2;93.2;76;32;29;139;2.39

Wolfe, K;16;2;95.2;74;33;24;137;2.42

Miller, EH;3;5;55.2;63;27;24;72.3.40

———

Team

AREA STANDINGS

;W-L;PCT

Allegany;18-0;1.000

Keyser;30-5;.857

Petersburg;20-4;0.833

Bishop Walsh;20-6;.769

Fort Hill;13-7;.650

East Hardy;13-11;.542

Moorefield;14-14;.500

Frankfort;7-16;.304

Northern;5-15;.250

Hampshire;5-24;.172

Southern;1-17;.056

———

WESTMAC

;W-L;PCT

Allegany;8-0;1.000

Fort Hill;6-2;.750

Northern;3-5;.375

Mountain Ridge;1-7;.125

Southern;1-7;.125

———

CITY

;W-L;PCT

Allegany;3-0;1.000

Bishop Walsh;1-2;.333

Fort Hill;1-3;.250

———

RUNS

;GP;R;PerG

Allegany;18;208;11.56

Bishop Walsh;26;268;10.31

Keyser;35;320;9.14

East Hardy;22;174;7.91

Fort Hill;20;144;7.20

Petersburg;24;162;6.75

Frankfort;23;118;5.13

Hampshire;29;140;4.83

Southern;18;40;2.22

———

BATTING AVG

;AVG

Petersburg;.400

Allegany;.398

Bishop Walsh;.365

Keyser;.344

East Hardy;.316

Fort Hill;.314

Frankfort;.285

Hampshire;.279

Southern;.194

———

RUNS ALLOWED

;GP;R;PerG

Allegany;13;18;0.72

Keyser;35;77;2.20

Petersburg;24;81;3.38

Bishop Walsh;26;92;3.54

East Hardy;22;115;5.23

Fort Hill;20;117;5.85

Frankfort;23;184;8.00

Southern;18;202;11.22

Hampshire;29;397;13.69

———

ERA

;ERA

Allegany;0.53

Bishop Walsh;1.35

Keyser;1.96

Petersburg;3.13

East Hardy;3.34

Fort Hill;4.71

Frankfort;6.72

Southern;6.77

Hampshire;12.27

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal

