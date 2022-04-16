Final Boys Poll

;Record;Pts.

1. Southern (5);13-9;29

2. Mountain Ridge (1);18-4;25

3. Allegany;16-5;18

4. Hampshire;12-10;9

5. Keyser;7-18;6

Receiving votes: Fort Hill 2, Northern 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

