Final Girls Poll

;Record;Pts.

1. Petersburg (6);21-5;30

2. Fort Hill;17-7;20

3. Frankfort;15-8;17

4. Keyser17-8;14

5. Allegany;14-7;8

Receiving votes: Union 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

