First-place votes in parenthesis

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (6);11-0;30

2. Mountain Ridge;11-2;24

3. Allegany;8-3;18

4 (tie). East Hardy;10-2;9

4 (tie). Frankfort;7-5;9

Receiving votes: None

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video