Final regular-season poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

1. Allegany (6);16-4;34

2. Northern (1);15-4;26

3. Keyser;15-5;22

4. Mtn. Ridge;9-8;16

5. East Hardy;15-10;5

Receiving votes: Frankfort (10-11) 2

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

