Area Top 5

Final regular-season poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (7);16-1;35

2. Keyser;19-5;28

3. Petersburg;22-7;20

4. Moorefield;16-9;8

T5. Bishop Walsh;17-4;7

T5. Frankfort;13-10;7

Receiving votes: None.

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

