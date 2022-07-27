Final Poll

;Record;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);18-0;30

2. Keyser;30-5;23

3. Petersburg;20-4;19

4. Bishop Walsh;20-6;11

5. Fort Hill;13-7;7

Receiving votes: None

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

