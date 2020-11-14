Final Tri-Towns basketball sign ups today
WESTERNPORT — The final Tri-Towns basketball sign up will be held this afternoon from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Union Office on Main Street in Westernport.
The league is open to boys and girls in the Westmar, Keyser and Piedmont school districts.
Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic and the possibility of not having a venue to play in, no application fees will be collected at this time. The league will hold a sign ups in an attempt to see the number of kids interested.
The $35 fee will be collected once the league is established. Masks will be required when signing your child up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.