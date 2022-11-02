FROSTBURG — Toni Fiocco-Mizer scored twice as No. 1 seed Frostburg State shut out No. 4 seed Wheeling 4-0 on Tuesday at Bobcat Stadium.
“I think we did a fantastic job with the start of the game,” Frostburg head coach Brian Parker said. “We had great energy, executed our game plan really well. I’m a little surprised at how aggressive they were in how they lined up defensively. They gave us some things, a lot of space to run into. Once we got it sorted out, I think we got a lot of chances and it was a solid performance.”
The Bobcats (17-1-1, 14-1-1 Mountain East Conference) combined for 31 shots including 13 on goal. The Cardinals (6-12-1, 6-9-1 MEC) were held to 11 shots with six on goal.
Before the game, the seven Bobcat players who were named to the All-MEC teams were recognized on the field. Parker was also recognized for being named MEC Coach of the Year.
“It’s all about the players, it’s a reflection of the quality of the players we have,” Parker said. “They committed to coming here, they have bought into our transition to D2 and being patient. Not being able to qualify for the postseason until this year so it’s a credit to having terrific players.”
Fiocco-Mizer scored both of her first-half goals unassisted. The first came with 36:04 left and found the bottom left corner.
“I think I could make a T-shirt, ‘coaches love special players,’” Parker said of Fiocco-Mizer. “She’s a special player and when she has time and space to maneuver and operate, she’s gonna get chances.”
Fiocco-Mizer scored her second goal with 29:30 left in the first half on a tap in. Fiocco-Mizer was a second-team All-MEC selection after leading the Bobcats in scoring with 11 goals and five assists in the regular season.
“I noticed that Wheeling was playing a high line, and I realized if I kept myself onsides and someone got the ball I would be on goal,” Fiocco-Mizer said. “The defender made a great play on me a couple times, but it took me two, three, four times to get my body in the right position and find the goal.”
Dezirae Mortimer added to the Bobcats lead with 17:57 left in the first half. She scored on a second chance shot.
The Bobcats dominated shots in the first half with a 22-4 edge. It included an 8-1 edge in shots on goal.
“We know we’re gonna have the ball a lot,” Parker said. “It’s just a matter of executing those opportunities. I think we did a nice job of pulling them apart when we needed to. Playing a little direct when we needed to and that’s what they were giving us were those through balls.”
Frostburg’s offense had several good looks on goal in the second half but struggled to find the back of the net. The Bobcats combined for nine shots including five on goal in the second half.
“We’ve had games back to back,” Fiocco-Mizer said. “We have girls that can come in and play just as well as anyone who starts. The depth of our team is absolutely amazing and when I’m tired I’m happy to have a girl come in and play just as hard.”
That changed in the final 10 minutes as Hannah Clagett found the bottom left corner of the net off assists by Kayla Robinson and Abbey Dennis. It was her first collegiate goal.
Mikayla Yarwood saved eight shots for Wheeling. Ashley Bilger started in goal for Frostburg and saved one shot playing in the first half. Katie Sterne, an Allegany graduate, played in the second half and saved five shots.
Bilger was an honorable mention All-MEC selection after saving 43 shots and allowing nine goals in 19 games played.
“She’s another exceptional player on our roster,” Parker said. “When she’s feeling it, in a zone, she’s very hard to beat.”
With the win, the Bobcats advance to the semifinals of the MEC playoffs and will host Charleston on Friday at 4 p.m.
“They’re feisty and physical,” Parker said. “They’re gonna make us work really hard. We scored three times in that first game, it was much closer than that. I think they’ll be ready. I think it’s gonna be a pretty intense game.”
