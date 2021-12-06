Fire Turgeon! Fire Turgeon! Wait, that actually worked ... what now?
When I first saw that Maryland and Mark Turgeon agreed to “mutually part ways” after just eight games on Friday, my initial reaction was bliss.
Not because the 10-plus-year head man was a poor coach — he went 226-116 at Maryland and would have ended his tenure making 6 of 7 NCAA tournaments if not for COVID canceling March Madness in 2020.
Not because his Maryland teams played at a snail’s pace, or because he made maddening in-game substitutions that repressed all momentum, or because he took just one team to the Sweet 16 in 10 seasons (Those, on the other hand, are all true).
I was happy because the news confirmed my suspicions: Mark Turgeon’s heart was no longer in it, and the team reflected its coach.
The day after Maryland — my alma mater and lifelong passion — was upset by George Mason, 71-66, on Nov. 17, I remarked to fellow Times-News sportswriter Kyle Bennett that watching the Terps felt more like a sentence than a source of entertainment.
It’s like a drug with no high. A constant source of vexation and nausea.
Think I’m exaggerating? In the Terps’ latest defeat, 67-61 to Northwestern to open the Danny Manning era, the home team shot just 7 for 36 on TWO-point field goals. That’s right, 19% on shots from inside the arc.
Impossible? Nay. Maryland basketball. Yet sure enough, I’ll be back next game (Maryland plays Florida on Sunday, I’ll remember you all in therapy).
While being young has its advantages, I was robbed of watching Maryland win its only national title under Gary Williams in 2002, and appear in the Final Four in 2001 and the Sweet 16 four times in seven seasons before that.
The first Maryland basketball game I watched was a 67-59 loss to American in 2007. Good thing I didn’t start two weeks earlier, or I’d have been subjected to another upset to Ohio, a Mid-American Conference opponent.
Nonetheless, I was 10 years old, and the passion exuded by a young Greivis Vasquez and an undersized senior center with an afro named Bambale Osby, nicknamed “Boom,” was a gateway drug to the vice that is Terrapins basketball.
That Maryland team was something else. It started 6-6, and nearly one month after an embarrassing loss to American, the Terps upset No. 1 North Carolina at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Boom Osby made the winning lay-up, and Tyler Hansbrough bricked the go-ahead three. All was right in the world.
That Maryland team had nothing going for it. It was inexperienced, undersized and average in just about every sense of the word. By the end of the season, the 2007-08 team ended up 19-15 and missed out on the NCAA tournament, landing in the NIT.
Even if Mark Turgeon had remained on the sideline, I suspect the 2021-22 Terps would have finished similarly, if not better.
Why was the 2007-08 team infinitely more enjoyable to watch?
Those players would run through a brick wall if Gary Williams told them to. Heck, I would’ve too. They gave every last ounce of energy for their coach, and it was impossible not to root for them.
For all you West Virginia fans out there, it’s similar to the pride felt while watching Jevon Carter lead Bob Huggins’ “Press Virginia.” Even when the Mountaineers have failed to live up to expectations, you can never fault Huggy Bear’s teams for not playing hard.
Before Mark Turgeon and Maryland officially parted ways on Friday, you could tell the passion was gone.
Say what you want about Turgeon, but he did what was best for his mental health and his family. The former Kansas point guard was booed by fans at the Xfinity Center following the team’s loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Len Bias night, and it clearly got to him.
And let’s be clear, if Turgeon still wanted to lead the Maryland Terrapins, then he would be. It was a mutual parting — Maryland is paying him $5 million to not coach — but it seems safer to say Turgeon quit than to say he was canned.
Everyone reacts differently to adversity. Yet, as the story goes, when Gary Williams was booed following Maryland’s 74-71 loss to Florida State at Cole Field House in February of 2001, he took it as a challenge.
The defeat to the Noles was the fifth in six games. One of those losses was the infamous Miracle Minute when Duke rallied from 10 down with a minute left to stun the crowd in College Park.
The Terps won the final five regular-season games, four of which were against ranked teams, and advanced to the Final Four. A year later, Juan Dixon was lifting the national championship trophy over his head in Maryland’s proudest moment.
Maryland fans want a fighter. It isn’t fair for Mark that he had to follow Gary, and the same would’ve been true for whoever got that job.
Turgeon could’ve buckled down, righted the ship and earned back the favor of the fans, but he chose to call it quits. He probably thought it was too late for all that, and he was probably right.
When a basketball team plays as consistently poor as this one has — shooting below 30% from three for the year, 28.9% to be exact, tied for 308th out of 350 Division 1 teams — the fans felt it was time for a change. We got our wish.
Damon Evans, who became the athletic director in 2018, has four months to make the biggest hire of his career in College Park.
The last time Maryland searched for a new men’s basketball coach, Mike Brey (Notre Dame) and Sean Miller (Arizona) both turned the job down and thus, Turgeon came to be.
The new Brey and Miller seem to be Alabama’s Nate Oats and Arkansas’ Eric Musselman. With an entire season to play, there’s no telling who might emerge in March as a trendy replacement.
Hopefully running a coach out of town after just eight games doesn’t scare anybody away.
If it does, they probably wouldn’t have been a good fit anyway.
