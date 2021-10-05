CUMBERLAND — Allegany scored twice over the final 11:08 in the first half, as the Campers defeated Southern, 2-1, on Saturday at Greenway Avenue Stadium in high school girls soccer action.
Sierra Campbell opened the scoring at 11:08 on a feed from Jordan Chaney.
Just over four minutes later, Avery Miller doubled the Campers’ lead to 2-0. Peyton Schartiger tallied the assist on the goal at 6:54, giving Allegany a two-goal advantage at halftime.
The Rams tallied a second-half goal, but it was too little too late as Molly Nickel found the back of the net with 11 seconds left off a feed from Natalie Warne.
Shylah Taylor and Liliana Zembower split time in goal for Allegany, with Taylor recording two saves and Zembower making one. Bayleigh Hawk stopped eight shots in goal for the Rams. Allegany led in corner kicks, 9-0.
The Campers (4-3-2) hosted Bishop Walsh on Tuesday.
Bishop Walsh 2, Hampshire 0
CUMBERLAND — Ale Puerto scored a pair of goals, leading Bishop Walsh in a shutout over Hampshire on Saturday at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium.
Puerto’s first goal came at the 30:34 mark in the second half when she received a pass from Gigi Jessie, dribbled through three defenders and then slid a shot past the goalkeeper.
Puerto doubled the Spartans’ lead on a free kick from 25 yards out, firing a shot on goal that the goalkeeper was unable to corral before crossing the goal line with 17:12 to play.
BW’s defense held strong the rest of the way, with Bailey Greise collecting the shutout with nine saves. Hailee Jenkins stopped 15 shots in net for the Trojans. The Spartans led in shots, 25-10.
