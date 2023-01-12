KEYSER, W.Va. — A first half shooting slump cost Potomac State in a 93-82 home loss to Northern Virginia on Wednesday night.
"First half we played defense, didn't make shots," Potomac State head coach Ryan Streets said. "Second half, we made shots, didn't play defense. You can't do that in the second half. You gotta do both together."
The Nighthawks (5-11, 4-7 NJCAA Region 20) shot 48.5% from the field. The Catamounts (4-11, 3-4 NJCAA Region 20) shot 37.3% from the field.
Potomac State opened the game with three makes from beyond the arc. K'Marion Dowe made two of them as the Catamounts led 9-0.
"There's not many guys that are six foot that we've got," Streets said. "We got hit with some injuries, some grade issues. We got a bunch of shooters so we're chucking them up and making them in practice. Second half we made them tonight, but we didn't make enough."
Northern Virginia responded with a 13-2 run over the next five minutes and took the lead at 13-11 with 12:40 left in the first half.
"We just started settling, that's been our problem all year," Streets said. "When we have good ball movement, get good shots, we get complacent. When we start moving the ball, we start taking good shots instead of great shots."
Potomac State gave up six turnovers in the first half including two off of steals. They finished with 13 turnovers in the game.
Potomac State struggled to hit shots, especially in the first half. The Catamounts shot 27.8% going 10 for 36. They also went 6 for 20 from deep.
"I thought we had good shots," Streets said. "I thought we took good ones, we just didn't make them."
Trailing 25-18 with 6:14 left in the half, the Catamounts closed with several shots from deep. They hit three long balls in the final six minutes including back-to-back 3s in the final two minutes, cutting their halftime deficit to 34-27.
The Nighthawks opened the second half with several 3s to begin to extend their lead. They went 4 for 8 from deep in the second half including three makes by Lorenzo Snyder.
"I think we didn't fly around," Streets said. "It goes back to simply not guarding. We just didn't guard in the second half like we know we can."
Trailing 60-44 midway through, Potomac State went on an 8-2 run to get within 10 points at 62-52. The Catamounts trailed 72-60 with 4:09 left.
Both offenses went back-and-forth scoring over the final couple minutes. Potomac State outscored Northern Virginia 22-19 in the final four minutes.
"I thought we had some good fight," Streets said. "We have nine guys total right now. Our bench is really thin. Proud of the guys that were available to play."
With a minute left down 84-69, the Catamounts began to foul. The Nighthawks went 8 of 11 in the final minute at the free throw line to seal the game. Potomac State scored 11 points in the final 20 seconds, but it was too late to complete the comeback.
Richard Law scored five points in the first half. He had a huge second half with 29 points including nine 3-pointers. He finished as the game's leading scorer with 34 points. Law hit three long balls in the final minute.
For Potomac State, Dowe finished with 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Gavin Barkley scored 14 points with four assists.
"They've been big for us all year," Streets said. "When we move the ball, we get good shots and they make them. We just gotta move the ball better."
For Northern Virginia, Terrell Neal recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Snyder also scored 20 points with four assists and three rebounds. Rahim Woni finished with 20 points and nine assists.
The Catamounts host Allegany College on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Nighthawks travel to play Beaver County on Sunday.
"They're just a really good team," Streets said of the Trojans. "We've already played them once this year. Played them really tough, but they've got a lot of playmakers on that team. A lot of athletes, a lot of good basketball players. It'll be a tough matchup for us."
