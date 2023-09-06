After 60 straight weeks at No. 1, St. Frances takes a step back as Good Counsel is the state’s new top-ranked team.
Good Counsel collected five of the 12 first-place votes and 292 out of a possible 300 points to outdistance No. 2 DeMatha and No. 3 St. Frances Academy in the closest three-team vote for No. 1 since the final poll of 2010.
Good Counsel is 1-1 with a loss to national Top 10 St. Edward (Ohio). DeMatha, which also makes a claim for state No. 1 powered by a top-ranking in The Washington Post, was second with 289 points. St. Frances is 0-3 but all three losses are to teams ranked in hte national Top 35, incuding a pair of Top 10 teams. Despite the record, St. Frances retained three first-place votes and the No. 3 spot overall. Things do not get any easier for St. Frances this week as it faces St. John Bosco (Calif.), which is one of the teams that hold a national No. 1 ranking this season.
Overall, there was not too much movement in the state rankings considering it has been two weeks since the preseason poll was released. The only newcomers to the Top 25 are Bishop McNamara and McDonogh, both powered by 2-0 starts. A pair of Anne Arundel County teams — St. Mary’s and Arundel — fell from the rankings to make way for the newcomers.
Fort Hill held steady at No. 22, where it was ranked in the preseason poll.
