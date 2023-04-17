CUMBERLAND — It wasn’t convenient for DeLane Fitzgerald to speak at the 74th Dapper Dan banquet on Sunday.
The former Frostburg State head coach, less than 24 hours after Southern Utah’s spring game, traveled in excess of 2,000 miles to Cumberland for the Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet.
Why, more than a year removed from coaching in Frostburg, did Fitzgerald make a trek straight out of Planes, Trains and Automobiles?
“I had to be here,” he said after the banquet. “I owe the people in Allegany County and all the towns of Allegany County to come back and try to help out with the youth that are here now.”
Few organizations help out the area’s youth as much as the Dapper Dan Club of Allegany County and The Children’s League, which receives the proceeds from the annual awards banquet.
Former club president Jim Cunningham presented The Children’s League Executive Director Cathy Growden with a check following Fitzgerald’s speech.
“I want to thank the Dapper Dan for their continued support,” she said. “They’ve helped thousands of children get access to free medical care.”
One of those beneficiaries is Brooks Durham, a seventh-grade student at Braddock Middle School who’s being treated at The Children’s League for spastic diplegia cerebral palsy.
Durham, an active participant in the Children’s Adaptive Sports League, was presented by Growden as the 2022 Dapper Dan Child of the Year.
Swimming phenom Daniel Diehl, a junior at Allegany High School, was named the George W. Stevenson/Nicholas A. Perlozzo Memorial Top Award winner for the second year in a row.
The award is given annually to the person, organization or team that brings back the most attention to Allegany County.
When Diehl was presented the honor by former Times-News sports writer Mike Mathews at the end of the night, Diehl’s accomplishments, just spanning this past year, dwarfed his own acceptance speech in length.
Diehl lets his swimming do his talking for him.
“It’s just an honor,” Diehl said following the dinner. “There’s a bunch of great athletes up here with me.”
Though Diehl started his swimming career in Cumberland for the YMCA under the coaching of Brian Dowling, competing has taken him to such places at Honolulu, Indianapolis, Berlin and Budapest, Hungary.
Nevertheless, he ended his speech thusly:
“I take pride in representing Allegany County, and I will do so for the rest of my swimming career.”
Diehl was one of 28 area athletes honored on Sunday evening.
The festivities began with the invocation by Mathews, followed by an introduction by Cunningham and a message from the current president, Lenny Webb.
Rock Cioni and Jim Zamagias, broadcasters of Dapper Dan baseball on WCBC and former managers in the league, served as toastmasters in place of WCBC’s Paul Mullan, who is having health issues.
Awards were presented by banquet chairman and past president Adam Sterne; treasurer Sean Fradiska; Allegany softball coach Dave Winner; executive board member Jeremy Irons; past president Erich Bean; executive board member Chuck Moran; Matt Gilmore; and Mathews.
“What a great organization the Dapper Dan is,” Fitzgerald said. “What a great evening this is, honoring the kids, not only in Allegany County but in all of Western Maryland for their accomplishments.
“Then, when you have a chance to honor a kid like Daniel Diehl, four pages worth of accomplishments. In your life, if you get four sentences of accomplishments, you’re pretty well accomplished. My message to Daniel at the end of everything was to stay humble and stay hungry.”
Fitzgerald, who amassed a 62-19 record in eight seasons at Frostburg State, used his time as speaker to stress the importance of continued improvement, not just in athletics but in all aspects of life.
He had his father, DeLane Fitzgerald Sr., stand up and be recognized, less than 48 hours removed from retiring from his factory job of 46 years.
The old ball coach in Frostburg said his father, no matter what the temperature was or how he was feeling, got up every day and went to work. Raising two boys, he didn’t have a choice.
Fitzgerald has carried that mentality with him, applying it to his football program, first at Frostburg State and now at Southern Utah, to great success.
“When the alarm clock goes off in the morning and you roll out of bed, did you make yourself 1% better?” he said.
Speaking to the award winners sitting behind him, Fitzgerald said:
“What got you an award here and got you recognized can carry you through the rest of your life. Get 1% better, have a competitive greatness when you get out of bed. Compete to get into college, compete to get degree, compete to get jobs.”
The timing may not have been convenient for Fitzgerald, but when Sterne asked him to be the speaker, he knew he had to make it happen.
Allegany County gave so much to Fitzgerald, just like the Dapper Dan has given so much back to Allegany County.
Sunday was a reminder of that.
“Nights like tonight reinforce in our minds how lucky we are to be in a community like this,” Cioni said.
