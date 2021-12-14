CEDAR CITY, Utah — After an extensive, nationwide search, DeLane Fitzgerald has been named head football coach at Southern Utah University.
Fitzgerald brings 22 years of college football coaching experience to the Thunderbirds, including 13 years as a head coach and a proven track record of building programs by implementing a winning culture.
Fitzgerald leaves Frostburg State University where he coached for the past eight seasons, leading the Bobcats to their first Mountain East Conference championship in only the team’s second full season at the Division II level.
He leaves as the Bobcats’ winningest coach in the school’s history with a total of 62 victories.
An introductory press conference will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. (1 p.m. MT) in the Ballroom at the Sharwan Smith Student Center on the campus of SUU.
“DeLane’s passion for developing men both on and off the field of play was clear as he progressed through the interview process,” said Debbie Corum, Southern Utah’s director of athletics.
“I knew we had the right person when one of our student-athletes talked about wanting to run through a brick wall for that man. In my experience, that is the key to having a successful coach. DeLane became familiar with recruiting in the state of Utah when he was the head football coach at Southern Virginia, and since that time he and his family have wanted to move to Southern Utah. We look forward to welcoming DeLane and his family to Cedar City and eagerly await spring football training with great anticipation.”
“DeLane Fitzgerald is an excellent choice to lead SUU football,” said former Southern Utah head coach and current Brigham Young assistant coach Ed Lamb. “I’ve known DeLane for almost 10 years. I’ve watched him build young people into team-oriented, successful individuals. His prior experience as a head coach will serve him well as he tackles this next challenge in his career.”
In 2014, Fitzgerald inherited an FSU program coming off its eighth-consecutive losing season with just 18 wins in eight years. After recording a 4-6 record in his first season, Fitzgerald led the Bobcats to winning seasons every year, including double-digit wins four times.
Frostburg State won New Jersey Athletic Conference championships in 2016 and 2018 under his leadership and made NCAA Division III playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018. The Bobcats also won a Division III bowl game in 2016. After the 2018 season, Fitzgerald led Frostburg State’s transition to NCAA Division II membership and quickly found success in the form of a Mountain East Conference championship in 2021 with a 10-1. He was also a three-time conference coach of the year honoree at FSU.
“I would like to thank Athletic Director Debbie Corum, President Mindy Benson, Senior Associate Athletic Director Jeff Tukuafu and the rest of the hiring committee for the opportunity to be the next head football coach of the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds,” said Fitzgerald. “I have wanted to be a part of SUU and the Cedar City community since my first trip to Southern Utah more than a decade ago. I could not be more excited to get started building a football program that we can all be proud of. We are going to build a sound, consistent football program that has an opportunity to be successful each week based on discipline, hard work, daily improvement, competitive greatness and a determination to finish everything we start.”
“I want to thank Coach Fitzgerald for the work he has done guiding our student-athletes over the last eight years,” said Troy Dell, Frostburg State University director of athletics. “Under his direction, the Frostburg State football program has not only improved on the field, but off the field as well. I would like to congratulate the Southern Utah community on a great hire and wish them success in future.”
“I want to thank Coach Fitzgerald for his eight years of leadership at Frostburg State University,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk. “Not only did he restore a winning tradition at FSU, but he also ensured that his players were successful in life as well as on the field. During his tenure, the Frostburg State football team was part of the campus and community fabric. I wish him, his wife, Kim, and daughters, Mattie, Afton and Laila, all the best and success in this new chapter in their lives.”
Before his historic run at Frostburg State, Fitzgerald spent five years as the head coach at Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Virginia. His teams progressed every season after going 3-8 in his first year, and finishing with an 8-2 record and No. 1 ranking in the USCAA Coaches Poll in 2013. The Knights have not achieved a winning season since Fitzgerald’s departure.
Fitzgerald spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern Virginia before becoming the team’s head coach.
Before that, he spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Bethel College in McKenzie, Tennessee. He also spent two years as the special teams coordinator at Tennessee-Martin.
Fitzgerald played football at Potomac State College before transferring and playing his final seasons as a fullback at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. After leading his team to an Atlantic 10 Conference championship in 1999, Fitzgerald began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy in Maine in 2000 before returning to James Madison as a defensive assistant in 2001.
Fitzgerald has a master’s degree in education from Bethel College, a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from James Madison and an associate degree in physical education from Potomac State College.
Southern Utah football joins the Western Athletic Conference in July of 2022.
