Five different schools make up the All-Area girls first team led by Allegany freshman Avery Miller, who was the lone unanimous choice to the top team by the area’s coaches.
Fourteen head coaches from Allegany, Garrett, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Mineral counties submitted nominations, and all 14 returned ballots. Coaches were not permitted to select their own players.
Like Miller, Frankfort point guard Halley Smith, who was named Area Player of the Year in Saturday’s edition, was also listed as a first-teamer by all 13 opposing coaches.
Joining Miller on the first team are Petersburg guard Braylee Corbin, Mountain Ridge guard Sydney Snyder, Hampshire guard Izzy Blomquist and Fort Hill guard Carly Bennett.
None of the five players selected to the first team are seniors: Bennett and Corbin are juniors, Blomquist and Snyder are sophomores and Miller is a freshman.
Petersburg guard Kennedy Kaposy, Keyser guards/forwards Maddy Broadwater and Alexa Shoemaker, Calvary forward Bethany Carrington and Fort Hill guard Karli O’Neal made the second team.
Reigning Area Player of the Year Marié Perdew, who averaged 25.6 points per game as a junior, was likely to appear on the third All-Area team of her career, but she suffered a season-ending knee injury in Frankfort’s first game.
Smith, Carrington and Shoemaker are the lone repeats from last year, with Smith making the first team and Carrington and Shoemaker landing on the second team in 2020-21.
Avery Miller, Allegany
The Allegany point guard made an immediate impact in her first high school basketball season — she was just one of two players (Carrington) to average a double-double.
Miller posted per-game averages of 16.1 points (fifth in the area), 10.8 rebounds (second), three assists (eighth) and 3.1 steals (10th), leading Allegany to a 14-7 record.
In addition to her first-team basketball nod, Miller was also named first-team All-Area in soccer on Friday.
“Avery’s biggest strength is her ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor,” Allegany head coach Jim O’Neal said. “Offensively, she is virtually unstoppable off the dribble in the open floor and driving to the basket. She would force teams to commit multiple defenders to try to keep her out of the lane.
“Defensively, she is very disruptive to opposing offenses. Avery led our team in steals and rebounding, and when she would grab either she was able to push the ball and get us a lot of easy baskets in transition.
“You combine that talent with her great attitude, strong work ethic, and willingness to learn and you have a player that is a lot of fun to watch and coach. ... Making first-team All-Area as a freshman is an impressive accomplishment, but I guarantee she won’t be satisfied.”
Braylee Corbin, Petersburg
When Petersburg lost a pair of two-time All-Area performers to graduation in Jenna Burgess and Kayla Lantz from a team that made the Class AA semifinals, the Vikings needed Corbin to play a much larger role.
The junior delivered, averaging 14.6 points (seventh), 6.7 rebounds (10th) and 2.9 steals (12th) to help guide Petersburg to a 21-5 record, a repeat trip to the state semis and a second consecutive Area Championship.
“Braylee is a little unorthodox,” Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. “She’s not real big, she’s not real fast, but she plays so hard. She has an aggressive mindset to attack the basket. Defensively, she has a motor that never stops. ... She’s just a fierce competitor.
“She has really good shot selection. She knows what she’s capable of doing. She does a good job of playing within herself.”
Sydney Snyder, Mountain Ridge
It would’ve been easy for Mountain Ridge to pack it in after a 2-5 start to the 2021-22 season, but the Miners rebounded to win 10 of the next 11 games, and Snyder was a big reason why.
The sophomore guard set the single-season school record for most 3-pointers with 38, doing so despite Mountain Ridge having four games canceled, and tied the single-game mark, making five against Clear Spring.
Snyder was second in the area averaging 19.6 points per game, just behind Smith’s 19.9. She also pulled down 4.4 rebounds a game and made 81 of 112 free throws (72%).
In a win over Preston, Snyder exploded for 36 points, making 14 of 17 free throws. Her 14 makes at the charity stripe also tied a Mountain Ridge record.
“Throughout the entire season, I kept waiting for her to be rattled, and she was fearless,” Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. “No matter what the other team threw at her, she never got frustrated. ... She was able to use her athleticism and quickness to get a lot of easy baskets in transition.
“Sometimes as a coach and you have a young player, and you question whether you’re putting too much on them. We kept putting more on her throughout the season, and she never flinched.”
Izzy Blomquist, Hampshire
The eye test said that Blomquist was the best shooter in the area this year, and the numbers back it up, too.
The Hampshire sharpshooter made an area-best 42 3-pointers in just 18 games, and she was efficient to boot, drilling 43% from that range. At the foul line, Blomquist converted 78% of her attempts.
Blomquist was sixth in the area scoring 14.8 points a game, tied for third in assists at 3.7 per contest and 18th in steals at two a night. The sophomore, who was a West Virginia Class AAA All-State honorable mention, also averaged 4.4 boards.
“She brings a lot of experience and IQ to the court, especially at the point guard position,” Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley said. “She makes everybody around her better. She plays a lot of basketball, so she works on her weaknesses and continues to get better every year.
“She sees the court so well, and she’s always looking to make plays. She’s a scoring threat herself, so she has to be respected on the 3-point line and the drive. This year she was able to go left and right.”
Carly Bennett, Fort Hill
When Fort Hill needed a bucket late in the season, more often than not, Bennett was the Sentinel that rose to the occasion.
The most glaring example came in Fort Hill’s matchup with city rival Allegany on Feb. 23, as the junior scored 12 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sentinels come back and win, 52-45.
That victory clinched Western Maryland Athletic Conference and City League titles for Fort Hill, which would later advance to its fourth-ever state semifinal game en route to a 17-7 finish and No. 2 ranking in the final Area Top 5.
Bennett played a pivotal role in Fort Hill’s second-half surge — the Sentinels’ won 10 of 11 games before falling to Catoctin in the Final Four — averaging 11.6 points (13th), 6.5 rebounds (11th) and 2.5 assists (10th) a game.
“When Carly is on the court, that’s whenever we played our best,” Sarah Bennett, Fort Hill’s head coach and her mother, said. “She’s unselfish, fearless and does whatever we need to win.
“She can score, rebound and is an overall good defender. As our point guard, we have her up there because she can see the court.”
Second Team Kennedy Kaposy, Petersburg
Few players were as aggravating for opposing ball-handlers as Kaposy, as her on-ball defense was some of the best in the area.
In the Class AA semifinals, Kaposy helped limit All-State Parkersburg Catholic star Leslie Huffman to just 2 for 11 from the field during the second half, doing so in spite of a noticeable height disparity: Huffman is 5-foot-10 and Kaposy is 5-6.
That desire on the court was evident on the scoresheet too, as Kaposy posted averages of 13.8 points (ninth), 2.4 assists (13th) and 3.2 steals (9th) throughout the season.
“Kennedy is so quick and athletic,” Webster said. “Where it starts for her is the defensive end. She’s going to guard their best player, so she puts in so much energy on defense whether that’s in the half-court or when we’re pressing.
“Then you look up at the end of the game and don’t realize she has 15 or 20 points. She’s really quick and finishes well in transition.”
Maddy Broadwater, Keyser
Keyser got back to its first state tournament since 2014, and it did so using a deep eight-player rotation.
Broadwater was one of those versatile athletes, using her athleticism and feel for the open lane to score at the rim. For the year, she averaged 9.7 points, 5.1 points, 2.3 steals, 1.9 assists and shot 75.5% from the free-throw line.
A Class AAA All-State honorable mention, Broadwater helped guide Keyser to Potomac Valley Conference and sectional titles.
“She brought a lot of toughness,” Golden Tornado head coach Josh Blowe said. “She is definitely a quiet leader, she led by example. There were several games where she took over as a post player, drove it and shot well from the foul line.
“She led the area in free-throw attempts and led the team in assists, which is big to be able to do from the post position. ... We really needed her to be in that role of being aggressive. She definitely grew and improved, which is a key factor in building a program.”
Bethany Carrington, Calvary
Few players in the area this year drew more defensive attention than Carrington, who was frequently the subject of opposing double-teams in the post.
It didn’t work too well, as Carrington still tallied 19 points (third), 14.7 rebounds (first), 3.7 assists (third) and 3.5 steals (fifth) in helping Calvary to an 18-8 record and a second-place finish in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference.
The sophomore standout was Co-MDCC Player of the Year.
“Bethany had an amazing sophomore year,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “She improved in every aspect of her game this year from passing, shooting, defense and leadership.
“When we needed her most this year, she showed up, even when teams game-planned to shut her down. ... She is not only is a tremendous basketball player, but she is a wonderful young lady.
“She plays the game with all of heart, but never at the expense of her teammates or the team she is playing against.”
Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser
Speaking of versatility, Shoemaker can play any position one through five, and she proved it.
Shoemaker spent much of her time as a sophomore at point guard. This year, Keyser primarily used her on the wing or in the post when needed. Like Broadwater, Shoemaker was honored as a Class AAA honorable mention.
Shoemaker, who also made first-team All-Area in softball last year, posted averages of 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds (12th), 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists per game.
“The last three years on varsity she’s brought a lot of versatility,” Blowe said. “Hard-worker, dedicated. We put her in a lot of positions. ... That versatility is going to be hard to replace.
“Overall, her ability to get us into an offense, I feel like she improved there more as a player more than what shows up in the stats. She improved her rebounding and free-throw shooting.”
Karli O’Neal, Fort Hill
Back at Fort Hill and reunited with her former teammates from Washington Middle, O’Neal was a key piece on one of the best squads in school history.
O’Neal made her presence known as a budding freshman at Bishop Walsh, but an injury derailed an already-shortened campaign last year. She hit her stride this season, finishing second in assists in the area with 3.9 dimes a night.
The junior also averaged 10.9 points (16th) and 2.3 assists (14th) per game.
“She’s a very skilled ball-handler and passer,” Bennett said. “She’s very conditioned and can play every single second of the game. If the game is tight, I know that she doesn’t want to come out.
“She’s always studying film, so she knows her opponents’ tendencies. She just has a genuine love for basketball.”
Honorable Mention
Shylah Taylor (Allegany); Autumn Hoppert (Bishop Walsh); Brooklynn Tinnell (East Hardy); Larae Grove (Frankfort); Hannah Ault, Liz Pryor (Hampshire) McKenna Crites, Amber Williams (Moorefield); Abbie Maddy (Mountain Ridge); Kylee Barnes, Lydia Nelson (Northern); Mickala Taylor (Petersburg); Carly Wilt (Southern); and Victoria Seabolt, Hailee Whitacre (Union).
