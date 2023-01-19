KEYSER, W.Va. — Five Trojans scored in double figures in Allegany College's convincing 103-71 road win at WVU Potomac State on Wednesday night.
"Much better team effort overall," Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. "I'm very proud of the effort we showed tonight. The extra passes, the extra looks. Not settling for early shots. Anytime we got into bad habits, we were able to move the basketball."
The Trojans (14-7, 7-2 NJCAA Region 20) forced seven steals in the first half. The Catamounts (4-12, 3-5 NJCAA Region 20) made 11 shots from 3-point range, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.
"We just got off to a horrific start," Potomac State head coach Ryan Streets said. "We had 28 turnovers, it's hard to win a game with 28 turnovers. We didn't have nearly enough assists to match that."
Allegany led 10-3 early after Tekao Carpenter hit a pair of 3-pointers. Carpenter scored 15 points in the first half, leading all scorers at halftime.
"He got going with the jump shot," Reams said. "A lot of that was our style of play. The commitment from his teammates, I can remember specifically Tyson Oghene made an excellent pass off a dribble drive. Those types of extra touches in rhythm allow guys like Tekao to get going."
Dalyn Brandon also had a fast start offensively. He scored 14 points in the first half and made a pair of 3-pointers.
"His effort in the first half was fantastic," Reams said. "When he plays with that extra motor, it allows us to amp up our tempo and physicality. He really set the tone for us tonight."
The Trojans opened the game with a very fast tempo. They scored a significant percentage of points on fast break plays that led to scores in under five seconds.
"That was a huge emphasis tonight," Reams said. "We wanted to be the aggressor early. We were coming off a tough loss against Harcum (89-82). I think our guys understood we wanted to take out a little bit of aggression. It's nice to do that in a game instead of practice, so we came out firing on all cylinders."
Through the first six minutes of the game, Potomac State did not attempt a shot inside the arc. The Catamounts started 1 for 5 from deep.
"We have a bunch of shooters, we don't have a lot of downhill drivers," Streets said. "That's what we coach, we coach to put up the 3s and make them in practice. Just have to start making more in games."
Potomac State has struggled with turnovers in their last several games. The Catamounts committed 13 turnovers against Northern Virginia. They committed 28 turnovers against Allegany.
"I think we're being relaxed with passes," Streets said. "Relaxed with cuts, we're throwing one-handed passes. We have a drill specifically for limiting turnovers, it hasn't translated to games yet."
Midway through the first half, RK (Richard) Law sparked Potomac State's offense. He scored seven points in the final 10 minutes and finished with 13 points by halftime.
Allegany led 53-30 at halftime with three players scoring in double figures.
To open the second half, Law scored 11 points in the first three minutes. He hit three shots from deep as the Catamounts opened the half on a 11-7 run.
"Richard Law is a heck of a player," Reams said. "We knew if we gave him open looks, he was gonna hit 3s. Our emphasis was to force Richard Law off his spots and force other 3-point shooters to shoot it. In the first half, I thought we really did it. Early in the second half, Richard Law gets hot and claws them back."
Law had a big second half with 16 points, he made five 3-pointers and finished with seven overall.
"We came out and we came with a game plan." Streets said. "We were gonna share the ball, pass it five times before we take a shot. When we made them work defensively, we got a layup. That opened up RK's 3-point shot and he knocked it down."
Leading 65-51 with 13:36 left, the Trojans went on a 8-2 run to lead by 20. Allegany scored 10 unanswered in less than two minutes to lead by 30.
In the final five minutes, both teams inserted their benches. Players on both teams such as Marcus Hahn for the Catamounts and Josiah Jones for the Trojans got playing time. Each of them scored a basket in the final minutes.
"We got a lot of walk-ons coming on to start this semester," Streets said. "It's valuable because we need them down the road."
Carpenter finished with 26 points and seven rebounds. He made six 3-pointers for the Trojans.
"I thought Tekao was exceptionally good at trying to do the little things," Reams said. "I thought he took a couple errant shots, but for the most part, he did a really good job of trying to run our offense."
Brandon finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Oghene scored 14 while Leon Elung had 13. Oghene and Elung also combined for 13 rebounds. Ron Brown also scored 10 points off the bench.
Law led all scorers with 29 points and five rebounds. Juliyen Johnson finished with a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Potomac State.
"He's been good for us all year," Streets said of Law. "He's an elite shooter, he had a good game tonight."
Both teams are on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Catamounts face Beaver (Pa.) County while Allegany plays at Chesapeake.
"Chesapeake's a very good basketball team," Reams said. "If we don't shoot it well, we're gonna be in trouble. I think Chesapeake does a very good job defensively. Shot selection and execution of shot selection is going to make all the difference in the world."
