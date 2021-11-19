KEYSER, W.Va. — Recently three teams from WVU Potomac State College wrapped up their seasons with NJCAA Region XX Tournament Semifinal appearances: Women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s soccer.
Following the tournaments, officials announced the Region XX Division II All-Tournament team for each sport.
Sophomore Lauren Whiteman and freshman Kylie McGuire represent Potomac State on the All-Tournament volleyball team; sophomores Angela Fagga and Nicole McManamay were chosen for the All-Tournament women’s soccer team and freshman Timmy Bailey was selected for the All-Tournament men’s soccer team.
Whiteman, who led the Catamounts in digs, managed to tally 21 digs and four service aces in the post-season tournament. McGuire added seven kills, two service aces and 17 digs of her own.
Co-captain Fagga led the women’s soccer team’s defense from her center back position. The Catamounts finished with six shutouts in 14 games under her leadership. McManamay, who split time at both forward and midfield, led the team in goals, assists and points for the season with six, three and 15, respectively.
Timmy Bailey came up with 18 saves in the men’s soccer tournament. Bailey has a total of 99 saves and has been the vocal leader for the Catamounts throughout the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.