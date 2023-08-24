ROMNEY, W.Va. — It’s no secret, producing winning football at Hampshire High School is a tall order.
The Trojans are still trying to figure it out as they enter their fifth season under Aaron Rule. Last year was the first Hampshire didn’t improve its record under the head coach, as the squad finished 3-7, matching its win total from the year prior.
With size up front, a host of returning skill position players and a more manageable schedule, Hampshire is shooting for its first winning season in a decade.
The Trojans open up their slate at home against Preston on Friday at 7 p.m.
“A successful year is guys making it through the season healthy,” Rule said. “Our seniors being great teammates, great contributors. Our juniors, sophomores and freshmen stepping up and playing key roles, learning football and representing this program, this school and their community.
“I felt like we have had the talent to be above .500 all four years that I’ve been here. This year, we have the talent to go 6-4, 7-3, 8-2, it’s just a matter of keeping guys healthy and the ball bouncing the right way.”
Hampshire hasn’t had a winning record since 2013, the second of back-to-back 6-4 seasons under Darren Grace.
You have to go back 10 more years to find the Trojans’ most recent playoff appearance when Sean Biser — now the head man at Morgantown High School — guided Hampshire to three postseason trips in four campaigns.
However, Hampshire won’t be ending that drought this season. Even if the Trojans run the table, they will be playoff ineligible because they aren’t going to play enough Class AAA games.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission mandates that schools play a minimum of six games against opponents in their classification or higher to make the football playoffs.
The Trojans lost games with Park View (Virginia) and Rock Ridge (Virginia) and opted not to renew a series with Hedgesville — all of which were Class AAA opponents.
They replaced that trio with Northern Garrett (Class 1A in Maryland), East Hardy and Tucker County, both Class A teams.
The WVSSAC approved a proposal in April to move to four classifications in sports other than basketball, and the shift should help Hampshire, which will likely be placed in Class AAA like it is in basketball.
“The numbers that Coalfields and a lot of these places are using are from four years ago when we were up there,” Rule said of where the Trojans will fall with the additional class.
“That has us as the lowest AAAA team, but our numbers were a lot higher then and they’ve dropped tremendously. I see us competing against the teams that our basketball program goes against.”
In the three-class system, Hampshire is the fifth-smallest school in Class AAA, with 24 schools having a student body more than 1,000 strong.
The Trojans don’t have Class AAA numbers, and it shows when competing against those schools.
“It’s really tough being a AAA program,” Rule said. “We try recruiting (our student body) as much as we can, but guys, there’s just so many things that they can do other than playing football. Whether it’s work, go play another sport that doesn’t have as much contact.
“We need numbers, and that’s just something we just don’t have and haven’t had.”
Hampshire tried to find Class AAA opponents this season after it lost Park View and Rock Ridge, but many teams were already locked into contracts.
“Going into my fifth year, I hate to say it, but we’re still trying to rebuild,” Rule said. “We’re trying to win football games, and we felt like that was our best avenue this year.”
Hampshire scored 17.2 points per game and allowed 35 in 2022. Its three wins were over Preston, 28-20; Park View, 49-0; and Berkeley Springs, 43-29.
The Trojans scored in the single digits in six games, all losses.
Hampshire will stick with a spread offense this season with Air Raid passing concepts. It’ll again use pre-snap motion to try and keep defenses honest.
Sophomore Landon Eversole (5-foot-8, 180 pounds) is back at quarterback, where he completed 59 of 100 passes for 767 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
“Landon is pretty poised,” Rule said. “He’s your prototypical quarterback. He’s a little shorter than what we would like, but he makes the right decisions. He’s very calm and very collected.”
Senior Jenson Fields (6-0, 180) is another option at QB and is more mobile; however, the Trojans will likely use him on the perimeter as a starting wide-out. Freshman Trevor Roof (5-9, 135) is also in the mix.
Senior running back Brennen Brinker (6-0, 170) returns, and he’ll split time with junior Bobby Spring (5-11, 190), who is more of a downhill short-yardage back.
“He’s going to be the guy,” Rule said of Brinker. “He services us well, we just need to keep him healthy. He missed a couple games last year and that’s what really hurt us. We weren’t able to run the football.”
All-Area wide receiver Zander Robinson (6-2, 180) heads the receiving corps. He caught 41 balls for 498 yards and three scores as a junior.
Fields, senior Caleb Vandevander (5-9, 160) and junior Vinny Greear (5-10, 165) will also be featured, with junior Liam Nichols (5-11, 145) and sophomores Colton Fleming (5-11, 150) and Wyatt Adams (6-0, 180) also options.
Senior Wyatt Jenkins (6-0, 230) will be the starting left tackle, and junior Braxton Billmeyer (6-6, 290) is the weak side guard. Billmeyer started at left tackle last year.
Junior Malacai Goodwater (6-2, 260) and junior Holden Shillingburg (6-0, 205) are battling at center with Goodwater the early leader.
Sophomore Carlos Chavez-Trejo (6-2, 310) is the right guard, and senior Keenan Chambers (6-2, 215) will start at right tackle. Senior Aiden Ritchie (5-11, 235) can also play either guard position.
“We can only go as far as our offensive line takes us,” Rule said. “They’re still a work in progress because it’s almost five brand new guys. They’re trying to learn the guy next to them because we had ... three seniors graduate.
“Our snaps aren’t getting there, we’re rolling balls back there and so we can’t really get our offense moving.”
Hampshire will again line up in a 4-2-5 formation on defense.
The Trojans are trying to allow fewer than 30 points per game for the first time since 2015.
“We might look at a few different things to try and keep more pressure on teams,” Rule said of his defense’s alignment. “Most of the teams we play are going to be run first, so we’re going to try to stack the box, stop the run and force those guys to throw the ball.
“Our interior is probably going to be our strong suit. If you go right down the middle like you would in baseball with your pitcher, shortstop, center fielder and second baseman, the middle of our defense, including our free safety, those are all guys that will come downhill and stop the run.”
Jenkins and sophomore Blane Billmeyer (6-2, 160) are the starting defensive ends. Chavez-Trejo is the likely pick at nose with Goodwater challenging for the spot. Ritchie and Braxton Billmeyer are battling for the tackle spot.
Spring, Robinson and Brinker make up the linebacker corps. Junior Chase Rexrode (5-8, 140) is an outside linebacker, Greear the starting free safety and Vandevander and Fields the cornerbacks. Freshman Ayden Blomquist (5-8, 140) and Fleming are other options at corner.
Junior Bryson Richardson (6-6, 185) returns as one of the area’s premier kickers. He was 5 for 5 with a long of 32, making 17 of 20 extra points. He can make field goals from 42 yards consistently, Rule said, and has the range to hit from 45.
“He tweaked his knee over the summer, and I’m hoping that doesn’t hurt him,” Rule said. “There were a lot of people looking at him last year as a sophomore because of his length, what he’s able to do on kickoffs for us. We’re hoping he can put the ball in the end zone every time.”
Richardson and Brinker are still in competition for the punting duties.
“Whoever is looking the best in warmups is who I’m going to put back there,” Rule said.
Fields, Brinker and Greear are slated as the likely return guys.
Hampshire opens up the season at home against Preston, an opponent the Trojans have won two straight against and three out of five. A win would level the all-time matchup through 20 games.
