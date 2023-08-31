FROSTBURG — Great programs always find a way to replace players they lose to graduation, and Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson hopes that that’s what he and his coaching staff have been able to do heading into 2023, just like they did in 2022.
“We’ve got some talented players here,” Patterson said. “We’ve got a nice nucleus back. ... We had great offseason workouts, we had great attendance and there’s just such a high expectation of things here.
“I like where we’re at right now after our first scrimmage, but there’s lots of work to do still.”
In the Miners’ pass-heavy offense, the focal point is, of course, at quarterback.
Tasked last season with replacing 2021 Offensive Player of the Year quarterback Bryce Snyder, QB-waiting-in-the-wings Uma Pua’auli went out and had a record-setting season by breaking Snyder’s area single-season passing touchdown record (29) — shared with Moorefield’s Will Fisher (1996) — by heaving 30 of his own.
Pua’auli went 134 of 243 through the air for 1,831 yards while also rushing 112 times for 1,132 yards, en route to winning Player of the Year.
Pua’auli also became the first player in state history with over 25 passing and over 20 rushing touchdowns in a single season — he finished with 21 rushing scores. At 51 combined touchdowns, he was the sixth player in MPSSAA history to score 50-plus times in a season.
Mountain Ridge’s answer at quarterback this year is another quarterback who has had to wait his turn — while finding other ways to contribute — in Will Patterson (5-foot-11, 180 pounds, senior), who offensive coordinator Sefa Pua’auli will look to get the most out of.
Patterson, like Pua’auli, played at wide receiver during his junior campaign in addition to backup QB duties. Patterson was the Miners’ second-leading receiver last year, hauling in 28 passes for 343 yards and eight scores, which was tied for first in the area.
“I feel bad for Will as I felt bad for Uma,” Ryan Patterson said. “They had to wait. It wouldn’t have been that way at plenty of other schools. It wouldn’t have been that way here at this school for most of our existence. Those guys would have been on the field. Will was talented enough probably as a sophomore to be the starting varsity quarterback. But he waited his turn, played other positions for us, and did a nice job at that. But he’s such a good athlete that it didn’t surprise me that he was successful with that. Now, he gets a shot.”
Will Patterson, an All-Area second-teamer at wideout last year, also had 40 carries for 224 yards and a pair of scores in addition to completing 5 of 7 passes for 15 yards in mostly mop-up duty.
“He’s going to bring a running element to the game ... I don’t know the two before him were as good as him at running the ball,” coach Patterson said. “So he’s continuing to develop as a passer. He’s got a ways to go to catch Uma and Bryce before him in that. But I have confidence watching him grow all the time in our system. It’s not like we’re starting from scratch with his passing. He’s a good passer, but the bar is just so high on that end of it too. He reads really well. We’re just working on how to get the ball in there sometimes with touch, sometimes he needs the fastball. So when we’re fine-tuning that kind of stuff, then we’re pretty excited where he’s at with his development. So I think he’s going to be ready to go.”
Under center isn’t the only position the Miners are looking to replace a ton of production, after losing tailback Jaden Lee to graduation. Lee terrorized defenses on the ground, toting the rock 122 times for 764 yards and 12 touchdowns in addition to 35 catches for 613 yards and eight TDs.
Unlike last season, Mountain Ridge will rely on a stable of backs to give it production, with Garrett Michaels (5-8, 175, Sr.) and Austin Frost (5-5, 145, Sr.) leading the charge.
“He started at linebacker for us and also got some touches at what we call our T position last year,” coach Patterson said of Michaels, who had nine carries for 33 yards. “But, of course, when you got a kid like Jaden, it’s hard to keep him off the field. So Garrett didn’t get as many touches out of the backfield as we would have liked. But he’s a tough runner and he’s going to bring physicality. We have these short little backs now. He’s 5’7”, 5’8”, but he’s going to bring the power downhill. He bench presses 315. Really strong through the hip and legs and got a lot faster from last year. So he will be the lead back.”
Frost appeared to be on his way to having somewhat of a breakout season last year before tearing his ACL against Williamsport in Week 8. Frost, who was also a weapon in the return game, had 26 carries for 135 yards and three scores, as well as seven receptions for 105 yards and a pair of TDs, including the opening score against Fort Hill in the 30-8 win.
“I’ve never seen a kid come back quicker and more determined and healed than this kid from a torn ACL back in what would have been the end of October,” Patterson said. “And here he is, first day of practice, cleared and looks quicker and very dedicated. ... He got hurt last year on a kick return against Williamsport. When we first put in kick return at our first practice, he jumps out and wanted to be the kick returner again. It wasn’t like one of those things where ‘I’m not taking part of that anymore. I did my time’ ... he jumped right in.”
Also figuring to get touches out of the backfield is Eli Moore (5-8, 175, Sr.).
After losing their top three players at wideout — Will Patterson to quarterback and Lee and Landon McAlpine to graduation — there will be plenty of new faces getting additional attention in the passing game. The trio combined for 80 catches, 1,212 yards and 19 touchdowns, which accounted for 59.7%, 67.7% and 76%, respectively, of the Miners’ receiving production a year ago.
Leading the way is David Miller (5-9, 155, Sr.), who hauled in 11 passes for 146 yards and a score.
“He looked really good in our scrimmage (last week),” coach Patterson said. “He got a lot of touches and he ran track this past year. Dedicated himself during the entire offseason to our program and got faster. ... We got him as a slot receiver and we can use him there, and he’s going to do a nice job for us.”
Noah Blank (6-0, 165, Sr.) is also expected to take a step forward as well this season.
“Noah is a kid that came to our program about a week before we started last year,” Patterson said. “He came to me, said, ‘Coach, I’d really like to play. I’m friends with some of the guys.’ He was a basketball kid. I said, ‘You know what, you seem like a nice kid, let’s give you a shot.’ He has gotten better from day one. ... It’s just been fun to watch him grow and learn. He’s got long arms and is just a good athlete to begin with; but just to watch him and his growth, where he was this time last year to now, is amazing to me.”
Patterson is hoping Andrew Ketterman (6-0, 180, Sr.) and Owen Bannon (6-0, 140, Jr.) will provide some depth at the second-most important position on the offense.
“Andrew is a track kid and placed in a lot of different events and is just a really good program kid,” Patterson said. “He’s very dedicated to what we do and I’m looking forward to getting the ball in his hands, too. He’s going to do something with it once he gets it.
“Another receiver that we’ll use on the outside is Owen Bannon who is one of the skinnier kids you’ll ever see that has some athleticism, too. But I watched him in a 7-on-7 and every ball he caught, he seemed to do something with it. We decided he was so small they couldn’t even get their hands on him. So we’ll see what he looks like when the pads start flying at him.”
Mountain Ridge will also use the speed of Xavier Twyman (5-9, 180, Sr.) on the outside.
“He’s the fastest kid in our program,” Patterson said, “and was one of the top guys in the area in the 100-meter dash last year.”
Patterson noted Parker Ferraro (6-0, 185, Sr.) as someone who will contribute in the passing game.
A new wrinkle to Mountain Ridge’s offense is the addition of a “tight end-looking” player in Eli Sibley (6-3, 200, Jr.).
“We have almost more of a tight end-looking guy instead of just our doubles,” Patterson said. “Now you’re going to see us in doubles and you’re going to see us in trips and those sort of sets; but at the same time, this is more of a tight end-looking receiver. He had a great year on JVs. We brought him up for the playoffs last year, and he’s that big body we’re looking for. He’s 6’3”, 200 pounds, and we’re going to move him around in what we call our H position. He’s going to play some H back for us, too, and we’re excited to deploy that weapon.”
Rounding out the receiving group is perhaps an ace in the hole for the Miners, which is Kyree Griffin (5-8, 155, Jr.), a transfer out of Patterson High School in Baltimore.
“He’s going to be, right now, more defense than offense,” Patterson said. “But we also got the ball in his hands in our scrimmage last week and we were all kind of like, ‘Whoa, we need to get him the ball.’”
The Miners return two starters along the offensive line in center Cooper Lindeman (6-0, 280, Sr.) and guard Dayton Llewellyn (6-0, 285, Sr.), who will look to lead a group that lost, among others, Peyton Miller, who shared the Lineman of the Year award and is playing Division I football this fall at UMass.
“Cooper has played center all his life,” Patterson said. “I feel that in all the film I watched against Fort Hill — don’t get me wrong, we doubled (Carter) Hess a good bit — but Cooper held his ground against him as good as anybody that I saw. If you’re going to play with Fort Hill, if you’re going to be in the ball game, you better have a plan for Hess. And if you don’t have to put two on him every play, then that’s going to help. Cooper had a nice year in the weight room and we’re expecting even bigger things out of him. He was born to play center.
“Dayton has got really strong and a little bit bigger and moves well for as big as he is. So we’re looking for really big things out of him. We like big guards. It’s kind of the opposite of what you see with the NFL. We have bigger guards than we do tackles, usually. Reason being, we have a lot of size inside around the area in kids like Hess that you’ve got to deal with. So that’s Sefa’s philosophy and we’ve kind of adapted to that.”
Starting at left tackle will be Will Bannon (6-1, 195, Sr.).
“Will’s out of that Jaden Lee kind of mold,” Patterson said. “He’s tough. He’s a fighter. ... He’s just got that gritty mentality that he’s there to do good things. He’s undersized, but you get every pound out of him.”
David McKenzie (6-0, 235, Jr.) will start opposite of Bannon at right tackle. “He’s a good-sized kid and moves fairly well for his size,” Patterson noted. “I think he’s going to do good things for us there.”
The last spot up for grabs near the end of preseason is at right guard, with Trey Llewellyn (5-8, 180, Sr.) and Noah Williams (5-9, 220, Jr.) seeing plenty of action there no matter which player wins the starting job.
Matthew Vasquez (5-10, 210, Jr.) and Brody VanMeter (5-11, 180, Jr.) will also see noticeable playing time along the O-line, according to Patterson.
Like on offense, Patterson’s defense will see little change schematically, staying with a base 4-2-5.
Both of the Llewellyns will start on the defensive line, with Dayton at defensive tackle and Trey at nose guard, with Williams and Vasquez rotating in, as well as McKenzie and Jay Crawford (6-1, 295, Jr.).
Sibley and Bannon will round out the D-line, manning the defensive end spots.
“We like where we’re at with those guys,” Patterson said. “One thing I’ll say for sure is we’re not quite as deep as we were last year. We were as deep as any team I could ever imagine last year. We’re not to that level. So there’s going to be some kids that don’t get as many breaks as they would have got last year until we develop that depth behind them. ... I turn on the film too for some of these rival teams of ours and their kids don’t leave the field. So we tell our kids, ‘You’re going to have to be in shape and everybody else does it. So you might as well get ready to do it too.’ And you shouldn’t want to come out of the game.”
The big question mark on defense comes at one of the linebacker spots, as Patterson looks to fill the void left behind by three-year starter Hunter Clise, who signed with Frostburg State.
“How to replace him is going to be our big question,” Patterson said. “It’s what I went into the season asking the other coaches, ‘How are we going to do this?’ He was just so consistent downhill, so hard, so strong, so quick to the ball.”
Ferraro will be filling Clise’s shoes, with Patterson noting that Michaels returning at the other linebacker spot will be a huge help for the defense and as a mentor for Ferraro.
“Parker looks like a linebacker,” Patterson said. “Parker’s athletic, he plays receiver for us too; but he’s going to have to be able to handle the physicality and the pounding of playing that position. So, that’s my biggest area of concern and not a ton of depth behind it. So that’s where we’re at on what I think is going to be a really good defense. If that piece can come together, then we’re going to be solid.”
Ketterman returns to start in what Patterson refers to as an outside safety, with Moore starting opposite of him. Both positions roll up into the box depending on the opposing team’s scheme, Patterson said.
“There’s some stiff competition right behind those two guys with a kid that’s new to our program that I’m hoping he has the same trajectory as Noah Blank last year, and that’s Owen McGeady (5-9, 15-, Jr.),” Patterson said. “Owen’s a basketball kid. He was pulled up as a sophomore to the varsity team. He’s got really good hands, really good ball skills.”
Griffin will see an expanded role in the secondary as well.
“He’s one of those kids that just has a nose for the ball,” Patterson said of Griffin. “It didn’t matter where it was during our first scrimmage, you’d see a tackle and he was always getting up off the pile, whether it was solo or not. So we’re excited for his potential.”
The Miners also return Will Patterson as a starter at free safety and Miller as a second-year starter at corner, with Blank playing on the other side.
Coach Patterson takes pride in his teams having an exceptional special teams unit, and hopes this year is no different.
Manning the kicking duties is a soccer player Tyler Cook (6-2, 165, Jr.).
Ketterman will punt, giving Patterson that athleticism needed for rugby-style punting.
The Miners have been working in a plethora of players at kick and punt return.
“That’s been a much more fun job around here recently because we have athletes,” Patterson said.
Frost, Miller and Ketterman, who returned a kickoff for a score against Northern last year, will likely do a majority of the returns; but don’t be surprised to see Will Patterson out there as well.
“We’re going to roll Will Patterson out selectively on certain things,” coach Patterson said. “I don’t know that you’ll see him on kickoff return, but I bet you see him on punt return. We’re not going to hold him back. He’s one of our best, if not our best athlete. We want the ball in his hands and he can do some good things in that return game for us. ... I work special teams so much. It’s just that complimentary deal. People just don’t understand all those hidden yards in the game with the kicking game. Not only the kicks, but the returns. So we work it so much and just try to set our defense up with good field position and offense too.”
