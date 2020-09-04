CUMBERLAND — For millions of Americans, it’s been months since there has been a day when life has felt normal. For hundreds of high school students and families across West Virginia, today will be one of those days.
A day that many thought would never come this calendar year is finally upon us: opening night of the high school football season. While Maryland has postponed fall and winter athletics until the end of the first semester, West Virginia high school football kicks off tonight with six area teams in action.
Class AA Frankfort hits the road to open the year at Hampshire, Class AAA, at Rannells Field, which will see it’s first official football action on its new turf.
Two area schools appointed new head coaches over the offseason. Keyser’s Derek Stephen makes the move from defensive coordinator to head coach, making his debut at Berkeley Springs. Petersburg head coach Donny Evans, who coached the Vikings in 2002, makes the trip to East Hardy to open the year.
Rounding out the field is Moorefield hosting Pocahontas County.
All games tonight kick off at 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Hampshire
The matchup between the Falcons and Trojans will be the first time two football teams step foot on the new turf surface at Rannells Field as part of a $1.3 million stadium upgrade.
Frankfort, under coach Kevin Whiteman, has dominated the series in recent years, winning 12 of the teams’ last 13 matchups, the lone exception coming in a 34-21 Hampshire win in 2016, but this year’s Falcon roster is characterized by its unknowns.
The Falcons look to fill the production of running back Nick Marley, who was the leading rusher on an 8-3 team in 2019 with 1,281 yards on 148 carries (8.7 per rush) with 19 touchdowns. He finished second in the area in rushing and was named to the All-Area first team as a running back.
First-team linebacker Jansen Moreland is back, and he’ll get some carries at fullback. Seniors Cole Hiett, Andrew Westfall, Logan Kinsler and junior Peyton Clark all split the carries in the Falcons’ scrimmage at Moorefield last Friday.
Frankfort also lost quarterback Jansen Knotts to graduation. Senior Colton McTaggart got the call to start against the Yellow Jackets, and it looks like he’ll start over sophomore Luke Robinette due to his experience and understanding of the offense.
Hampshire, meanwhile, only had five seniors graduate. Though the team is still in a rebuild coming off an injury-riddled 0-10 season in head coach Aaron Rule’s first year, the lack of new faces on the roster could give it an early edge given the lack of practice time due to COVID.
Senior Trevor Sardo leads the charge at wide receiver in Rule’s spread offense, and he’ll also be a force on defense at free safety. Senior Christain Hicks will be a favorite target at receiver; at 6-foot-3, he’s a lengthy target for whoever laces it up as Hamphire’s signal-caller.
Like Frankfort, the Trojans are still in the midst of a quarterback battle between junior Alex Hott and senior Tra Bryson. Sophomore Easton Shanholtz has a big frame at 6-3, 205 pounds and has shown some promise in camp, but he’s still a little green according to Rule.
Keyser at Berkeley Springs
After a 16-year run from Sean Biser at the helm, Keyser will be under new leadership this year with Stephen — who played on Biser’s first team at Keyser — taking over the reins. This will be Stephen’s 12th season with the program, spending the last seven years as defensive coordinator after his first four coaching running backs and linebackers.
Don’t expect much to change systematically for the Golden Tornado, however, at least not as far as offense and defense are concerned.
“If it isn’t broken, why fix it?” said Stephen.
Keysers is replacing numerous starters on defense that it lost to graduation, as well as a handful on offense.
Gavin Root will start under center, serving as a wide receiver last season. Root also spent time as the backup to QB Ryan Shoemaker, giving him a firm grasp on how to run the offense. As a senior, Shoemaker was 28 of 41 through the air for 394 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception while rushing 94 times for 582 yards and seven scores.
Keyser’s trio in the backfield will largely be Drae Allen at fullback, Zion Powell at wingback and Sammy Bradfield at halfback, with a stable or others rotating in.
The Tornado’s bruising 4-4 defense will feature players shifting around to new positions, with Allen and Gabe Ryan on the outside of the defensive line, Powell, Benny Oates, Caden Youngblood and Chayse Evans slotting in at the linebacker spots.
Keyser has met the Indians the past 14 seasons, winning all of them and outscoring Berkeley Springs by a combined 204-0 in the past four meetings.
Petersburg at East Hardy
Evans brings over a decade of experience as an assistant at numerous West Virginia schools, including Martinsburg, Musselman, Hampshire and Moorefield. He spent last season coaching the Romney Pioneers youth football team.
Evans will run a spread offense this year with the Vikings, with Cody Nuzum calling the plays at quarterback.
Montana Sindledecker returns in the backfield, joined by a stable of differing playstyles in Jacob Perez, Peyton Day, Tyler Saville and Wyatt Arbaugh.
Nuzum’s targets in the Vikings’ four-wide sets will be Charlie Moomau, Jacob Landis, William Vanmeter and Austin Berg.
Petersburg’s defense will feature a mix of 3-3 and 4-2-5 sets to maximize its speed and athleticism.
The Vikings are now a Class A team dropping down from AA.
The Cougars have high hopes for 2020, returning 14 starters under head coach Devon Orndorff from a team that went 8-4 last season and made a quarterfinals appearance in the West Virginia Class A playoffs.
All-PVC first-teamer Christain Dove is back under center for his senior season after throwing for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. So are his top three receiving targets in Noah Lang, Andrew Tharp and Dawson Price. Running back Alex Miller also returns after rushing for more than 900 yards last campaign.
The Cougars do need to find a replacement for All-State first-team linebacker Austin Alt on the defensive side of the ball. Mason Miller will try to fill that void, but he’ll get some help from his brother Dayton Miller alongside him at inside linebacker.
East Hardy will also have a new-look offensive line after four seniors graduated — including All-PVC first-teamer Noah Miller and second-team member William Strawderman. Junior Kollin Quarles is the lone returner in his third varsity season at center.
East Hardy has won five of the past six meetings with the Vikings.
Pocahontas County at Moorefield
Matt Altobello returns to Moorefield for his third season as head coach after a 6-5 season that included handing Class A semifinalist Pendleton County (11-2) its first loss.
The big returner on the Yellow Jackets’ offense is running back Matthew Jenkins, a three-year starter who won Potomac Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year and shared the Times-News Offensive Player of the Year award after a season featuring 1,240 rushing yards on 190 carries and 12 touchdowns.
Moorefield will rely on Branson See to call plays on offense at the quarterback spot, where he finished last season after Brent Moran was moved to wide receiver. Altobello praised See’s intelligence as a student and football player, making it a seamless transition from See’s sophomore year to his junior season.
The Yellow Jackets run a base 3-4 defense, taking advantage of its outside linebackers playing a hybrid role of being able to play on the edge as well as cover receivers.
Moorefield has a big advantage on special teams, with Atikilt Tamiru — who has numerous 40-plus yard field goals on his record — doing all of the kicking and punting duties.
The Yellow Jackets won last year’s meeting with Pocahontas County, 9-8.
Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski are sports writers for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow Kyle on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN or write to him at kbennett@times-news.com. Follow Alex on Twitter @arychwal or write to him at arychwalski@times-news.com.
