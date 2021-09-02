CUMBERLAND — Just like any other team, Allegany football has had its fair share of bumps and bruises over the years. But few hits stung as hard as the ones that have been dealt to the Campers and everyone else across the region a year ago.
Pandemic football has become a way of life, but head coach Bryan Hansel and the Allegany Campers have been hard at work to make sure his team is as prepared as possible for the upcoming season.
Although regular season action has yet to begin, the Campers were already dealt a blow after it was announced that Silver Oak Academy — Allegany’s Week 1 opponent — wouldn’t field a team this season.
Fortunately, Allegany has since found an opponent to open the season the same week as the other area Maryland schools. Hansel hopes it’s the biggest speed bump his squad faces this season.
“It was hard,” Hansel said of coaching through the pandemic. “You get in the rhythm, in the summer we were good, then they shut us down in July. Then we actually get to start a shortened season. We beat Northern, then had Fort Hill coming, then everything got shut down again.
“It was hard for the kids. Coaches, we’re adults, we’ve dealt with disappointment, but kids aren’t used to that. Telling them the season was over, you could see that kind of collapsed look in their faces.”
There were some positives that came to the Campers through the shortened season, specifically during its two-game spring schedule.
In three games during the spring season — Brody Williams didn’t play in Allegany’s lone fall game, a 21-14 win against Northern — he completed 13 of 34 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I think he gave us the ability to throw the football,” Hansel said of Williams’ trio of games, the latter of which was cut short due to injury in the second meeting with Mountain Ridge. “He has a great arm. He has that gunslinger mentality. I think he really stepped up.
“The best thing about him is he’s going to go out and give you everything he’s got. He actually wanted to stay in that Mountain Ridge game. He wants to compete. You like to have a kid like that as we progress our offense moving forward.”
In Williams’ varsity debut — as a freshman — he completed 6 of 15 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, giving the Allegany faithful a look at what was to come in what Hansel calls a modernized version of the Wing-T.
“Another good thing that came from the COVID season was all the Zoom meetings that opened up with high school coaches from Texas and Florida and California and what have you,” Hansel said. “We did a lot of research. We are modernizing — is the best way to say it — the Wing-T. You’ll see the Pistol probably 99% of the time. We like Brody and our guys on the edge, so it’s just about getting the ball in their hands in space. Offensively, we ran it a little last year and weren’t good at it, but we’ve worked on it and I think we’re all on the same page.”
In 2021, Williams (6-foot-0, 160 pounds) will lead the Camper offense under center as a sophomore. Williams split some time under center with Trevan Powell during the pandemic season, but the dual-threat Powell has since graduated, giving Williams the keys to the car.
“It makes you feel a little at ease,” Hansel said of having a good option at quarterback. “We had Trevan before, he’s a great option QB, but teams loaded the box. Teams will have to respect Brody. We hope to keep defenses in check.”
Although he’ll start at left halfback, Brayden Hedrick (5-10, 160, Sr.) will serve as the team’s backup QB.
At the other halfback spot will be Trevor Milburn (5-10, 155, Sr.), with Braylon White (5-11, 200, Sr.) joining them in the backfield at fullback to form one of the most potent running combinations in the area.
“He’s our leader,” Hansel said of White. “I think he’s in the best shape of his life currently. He’s got a burst to him. He’s kind of our emotional guy. He’ll head the offense and our defense. We look to him for stability.
“He’s just a kid that is so dedicated to the program and has really made strides. We’re lucky to have him. I think he’s one of the better kids in the area.”
White is the returning leading rusher from last year’s team, with 45 carries for 174 yards in four games. Milburn tacked on 29 attempts for 151 yards and also had a 40-yard touchdown catch in the first meeting with Mountain Ridge.
“This is Trevor’s third year starting on varsity,” Hansel said. “He’s quick, explosive.”
Although Hedrick didn’t touch the ball much last season — he had one carry — Hansel expects him to play a key role in the offense in place of Powell.
“Brayden comes in at halfback. He’s another kid who made COVID good for him. He’s put on muscle and weight. He’s always had the speed, but he’s more vocal and he’s got the leadership quality that we like. We think we can have a real balance with those three guys in the backfield.”
Cayden Bratton (5-11, 175, Jr.) will be first in the game as a backup option in the backfield, Hansel said.
“I think he’s just a gamer,” he said. “He’s a three-sport kid. He thrived in that freshman situation and all the way up through middle school. He’s not a significant drop of any kind if anyone comes off the field. He probably starts in a normal year for us. We don’t feel like we have to hide him when he goes on the field or anything.”
At the Campers’ H position, otherwise known as tight end, Clay Brode (5-10, 200, Jr.) will start with Zach Michael (6-2, 200, So.) backing him up.
“Clay’s tough. He’s a hard-nosed football player,” Hansel said. “He’s worked really hard to be physical and get in shape.
“Zach’s a kid who’s 6’2, 210 as a sophomore, so he’s not done growing. I think he has a chance to be really special barring injuries. We’re trying to limit him both ways as a sophomore because that can be difficult, but I think they both help our offense in different ways.”
At split end will be Solomon Green (6-0, 160, Sr.), a player who has been so involved in the Camper program over the years.
“It’s like an old school Duke basketball player that you want to leave. He’s like J.J. Reddick,” Hansel joked.
Hansel is more than happy to have Green on the perimeter, with his final performance last season being a big one, with three catches for 84 yards in a 13-10 loss to Mountain Ridge.
“He’s a fast kid, he’s explosive,” Hansel said. “The thing is with him he’s so fast off the O-line. We want him to touch the ball as much as possible. He’s a real home-run hitter for us.”
Also expected to see action at the skill positions on offense are Brett Patterson (5-11, 205, So.) out of the backfield, Jacob Salonish (5-9, 170, So.) and Keiden Fazenbaker (5-9, 170, Jr.) at wideout.
The offensive line is the big question mark with only one starter returning along the line — two if you include Connor Sevinsky, who started the Fort Hill game in the spring.
Alex Kennell (6-1, 240, Jr.) is the lone returning starter, and he will play center.
Sevinsky (6-1, 235, Sr.) and Brendan Hogamier (6-1, 240, Jr.) will play left and right guard, respectively.
Angelo Destefano (6-0, 260, Sr.) will protect Williams’ blind side at left tackle, while Logan King (5-11, 225, Sr.) will play right tackle.
Andrew Highland (6-1, 235, So.) will also see significant time along the O-line.
“I think that’s our work in process,” Hansel said. “We’ve adjusted some of our Wing-T stuff. The better they get as we move forward, the better our O-line can be. Alex and Connor are really special kids. Connor’s in great shape and he can play anywhere on the O-line. As they get better, that’ll really help us improve.
“I think some of these young kids will really come on as the season goes on. I think we have a good group of kids that will improve mindset-wise.”
Also listed on the depth chart at offensive line are Nathan Snyder (5-8, 175, Jr.), Mason Smith (5-10, 180, Jr.) and Phillip Harris (5-5, 160, Sr.).
Overall, Hansel is happy with the way his offense has progressed throughout the preseason.
“What stands out to us as coaches is the football intelligence,” he said. “With this offense, we have ideas, then we have kids like Braylon and Trevor, and Brayden Hedrick, they’ll say ‘well, that doesn’t work because of this.’ So we’re comfortable adjusting. Hearing the kids talk and work with us. It was a big thing this offseason.”
While the offense sees some noticeable changes, the Campers will stick with their 4-4 and 6-2 defenses, with some slight adjustments along the way.
On the defensive line, Sevinsky and Patterson will start at defensive end, and Kennell and Destefano will line up in the middle at defensive tackle. Hansel expects Hogamier and Highland to rotate in on the line as well.
King, Snyder, Smith and Harris are also listed as defensive linemen.
White and Michael will line up at inside linebacker, with Patterson backing them up, while Hedrick and Brode play outside linebacker.
“Our D-linemen really pursue the ball, especially from the weak side,” said Hansel. “That front eight, they rally and move for us. We talked all the time about our defensive line: Secure and maintain, then the linebackers can go get the ball. The way they get to the football at all costs is really incredible.”
In the secondary, Bratton and Green start on the outside at cornerback, with Salonish backing them up, and Milburn will play safety with Williams as his backup.
“That secondary, Sully leads us,” Hansel said, referring to Green. “He’s a great corner. Has all the tools — speed, he’s long — he plays basketball so I think that helps. Bratton, he plays basketball too, so I think it helps.
“In the pass game, we feel pretty good. The corners are never in the limelight with all the running of the football around here. We just want them to stay disciplined and have the ability to make plays.”
Blake Powell (5-8, 170, So.) returns as the Campers’ do-it-all specialist in the special teams game, handling field goals, PATs, punting and kickoffs.
“It takes away a lot of stress and sleepless nights, worrying about who’s kicking,” Hansel said. “As a freshman, he stepped in and kicked that tying field goal against Mountain Ridge. It’s something he prides himself in.”
Each of the past two seasons, Allegany has had to call up its junior varsity squad due to injuries, which Hansel hopes prepared them to hit the ground running as starters in 2021.
“With some of those ninth graders, they got thrown in the limelight,” He said of two seasons ago, when they lost numerous players, some with season-ending injuries, in a win over Albert Gallatin. “We threw them in on special teams. This season … we’re expecting growing pains with the lights coming on Fridays and whatnot, but we expect them to be ready.
“We’ve got six or seven sophomores, it’s just kind of making sure they understand the difference, even from the JV team, fixing the things they do. We’re trying to limit two-way starters. The conditioning is huge for us. We’ve said it’d be nice if it was like Madden and you could turn injuries off.”
Those wanting to see the Campers at home will have to wait another month, as Allegany opens the season with four straight road games.
After this Saturday’s home game against Silver Oak Academy was canceled, the Campers were scrambling to find a Week 1 opponent.
As of Sunday night, it was looking as though they would be without a game this week. But, on Monday, Allegany struck a deal to travel to D.C. on Friday to take on Anacostia.
Allegany will then travel to Boonsboro, Mountain Ridge and Albert Gallatin in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
The Campers close the regular season with four of five at Greenway Avenue Stadium, facing Smithsburg in their home opener on Oct. 1 before hosting Southern and Keyser, traveling to Northern and then hosting Fort Hill in the Homecoming Game.
“It’s a heavy 1A schedule, which is nice, and we keep Keyser, which is always a great team,” said Hansel. “We can kind of know who we are in those first three games. Boonsboro, then Mountain Ridge and Albert Gallatin — Mountain Ridge with Bryce Snyder, we know it’ll be a good one. I think we’ll kind of see what we have in those first three games. Overall, I like our schedule. I think it’s nice to stay 1A and nice to stay local.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.