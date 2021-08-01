|Monday, August 2
|MLB
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Toronto
|7 p.m.
ESPN, MASN2 — Philadelphia at Washington
7 p.m.
MASN — Baltimore at New York Yankees
8 p.m.
ATTSN PGH — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
|10 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress)
|SOCCER
|2 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds
|9 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds
|1 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds
———
|Tuesday, August 3
|MLB
7 p.m.
MASN2 — Philadelphia at Washington
7 p.m.
MASN — Baltimore at NY Yankees
8 p.m.
ATTSN PGH — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
|NBA
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
|TBT BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Florida TNT/Boeheim's Army winner vs. Blue Collar U/Team 23 winner, Championship, Dayton, Ohio
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds
|9 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds
|1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds
