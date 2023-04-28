COMMERCE, Texas — Allegany College of Maryland has sent four alumni to the NBA. Former Trojans star Demarcus Demonia hopes to be the fifth.
After an illustrious collegiate career at Allegany and Texas A&M Commerce, Demonia has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.
“I’m very versatile, I can do a lot of things,” Demonia said of his playstyle. “I can play different positions on both sides of the ball.”
Demonia plays both guard and forward and is known for his high-flying dunks. He’s had several dunks go viral including one from February against Nicholls. It was posted on the ESPN YouTube channel and has over 33,000 views.
“It’s been kinda shocking,” Demonia said. “I never would’ve thought it would be there. It’s something that’s shocking to others, but it’s something so simple to me because there’s better dunks.”
Demonia joined the Trojans in 2017 and made an immediate impact. He was a third-team All-American as a freshman and led Allegany to a 26-4 record. Demonia led the Trojans with 18.2 points and 1.4 blocks a game.
In his sophomore year, he led the Trojans to a 20-12 record and a trip to the NJCAA national tournament. He was the Region XX Division I tournament MVP and was second in the country averaging 12.1 rebounds per game.
“My two years at Allegany, it really helped me develop my game,” Demonia said. “In high school, I was the tallest kids automatically playing the four or five. Transitioning to Allegany helped me work on being a guard more. It helped me get to the next level.”
After a successful junior college career, Demonia received a scholarship offer from Central Michigan. However, due to non transferable credits, he was academically ineligible.
“The whole year was kinda wasted school wise,” Demonia said. “Then COVID-19 happened so there was no way to take classes in person. That’s where A&M Commerce came in. They gave me a route so I can do online classes and come here.”
Allegany assistant coach Shane Scott knew A&M Commerce assistant Ted Rawlings. Scott told Demonia about the Lions program and Demonia committed without taking a visit.
Demonia transferred to A&M Commerce in 2020 while they were in the Division II Lone Star Conference (LSC). The Lions transitioned to Division I in 2022. A&M Commerce now competes in the Southland Conference.
“That was great being a part of that transition,” Demonia said. “I didn’t expect us to be as good as we were or blow up how we did.”
Demonia was a two-time second-team All-LSC selection and was second-team All-Southland in 2023. In his senior year, Demonia averaged 15.2 points which was eighth-best in the conference.
Demonia mentioned that the familial connection was a factor in his commitment to A&M Commerce. When asked about his best memories as a Lion he mentioned how tight knit the program was.
“Feeling that family and brotherhood connections from everyone,” Demonia said. “It isn't just the coaches or teammates, it’s everyone. It’s a great community here.”
Demonia has talked to several NBA teams, but is unsure of his draft stock. He’s not listed on any of the major draft sites as a top prospect. Demonia said he would consider playing overseas, however, he’s focused on pursuing the NBA.
“It would mean a lot,” Demonia said on potentially playing in the NBA. “There’s not too many people who get that chance. I started playing basketball in 11th grade, I'm a late bloomer. Having the chance to come in late and play in the NBA one day, it would be big.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.