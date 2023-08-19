TRAISKIRCHEN, AUSTRIA — Former Allegany College of Maryland basketball standout Demarcus Demonia will begin his professional career in Austria.
Demonia signed with the Arkadia Traiskirchen Lions. They play in the Austrian Basketball Superliga, the highest level of pro basketball in the country.
Demonia spent two seasons at Allegany College. In his sophomore year, he led the Trojans to a 20-12 record and a trip to the NJCAA national tournament.
He was the Region XX Division I tournament MVP and was second in the country averaging 12.1 rebounds per game.
He played his last two college seasons at Texas A&M Commerce University. Demonia was a two-time second-team All-LSC selection and was second-team All-Southland in 2023.
In his senior year, Demonia averaged 15.2 points which was eighth-best in the conference.
Demonia will play for head coach Dominik Muhlbacher.
The Lions have had two former players play in the NBA. Nemanja Bjelica spent three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings. He helped the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Finals in 2022.
Jakob Poeltl has played seven seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. He was drafted ninth overall in the 2016 draft by the Raptors and was the first Austrian player drafted in NBA history.
