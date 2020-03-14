Former Allegany star Wes Abrams inducted into JFK Hall of Fame

SILVER SPRING — Former Allegany Football Star Wes Abrams received Hall of Fame Award from John F. Kennedy High School in Montgomery County.
Abrams, an Allegany football star in the late 1940’s, was awarded the Hall of Fame honors as coach of the John F. Kennedy football team from 1969 to 1990. Coach Abrams led the team to a Maryland High School championship during his tenure and several of his players went on to play in the NFL.
During his senior year at Allegany, Abrams was named the Knights of Columbus “Player of the Week” when he scored two touchdowns against a Hagerstown High School. The Cumberland Times article announcing the award labeled him as “… Allegany High’s hip swinging halfback.”
At that time Abrams was leading greater Cumberland’s individual scoring race with 54 points. He was also named to the 1948 All-Maryland High School Team.
Abrams and Earl “Lefty” Bruce played halfback and fullback, respectively, on Coach Bob Pence’s team. The two were known as the “touchdown twins.” Bruce later in the season was also named “Player of the Week.”
In their senior year, the traditional Thanksgiving Day game in 1948 between rivals Fort Hill and Allegany ended up in a 6-6 tie. The game was played before an estimated 10,000 fans.
As coach at JFK, Abrams took pleasure in eventually winning two games when playing Fort Hill.
Abrams married the late Ann Linn, a graduate of Fort Hill High in 1949. He resides in Rockville.
