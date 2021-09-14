WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Waynesburg senior Daniel Hott, a Fort Hill graduate, was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
In an 8-2 win over LaRoche last Thursday, Hott finished with six points on two goals and two assists. The midfielder’s six points are the most in a match by a PAC player this season.
Hott’s eight points and three goals so far are currently tied for the league lead this fall.
Hott has starred ever since stepping foot on Waynesburg’s campus in 2018, being named second-team All-Pac twice and honorable mention all-conference one time.
Before college, Hott lettered four times at Fort Hill and was the Edward C. Finzel Player of the Year, given to the best boy’s soccer player in the area, during his senior season after scoring 24 goals and dishing out 12 assists.
