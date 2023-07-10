FROSTBURG — After spending a year just north of Baltimore, former Fort Hill linebacker Blake White returns to Allegany County after joining Frostburg State.
“It’s always good to be able to be home,” White said. “Whenever I was hurt, going through it mentally, I always found myself back home where I felt like my old self.”
White announced his decision in May on Twitter, a little over two weeks after he announced that he entered the transfer portal.
White spent his first collegiate season at Towson University and redshirted after a shoulder injury led to a fourth surgery in five years. After appearing in Towson’s spring game, White entered the transfer portal.
“I weighed my options in the portal, I had a lot more schools looking at me than coming out of high school,” White said. “Some JuCos were really interested, Division 2 Emporia State in Kansas, I really liked talking to them.”
While White did not play at Towson, he enjoyed his time with head coach Rob Ambrose. White said Ambrose’s coaching style reminded him of one of his high school coaches, Todd Appel, at Fort Hill.
“The best way to describe it is like playing for coach Appel,” White said of playing for Ambrose. “The first time I met him and heard him talk, it brought me back to playing for coach Appel. I really liked coach Ambrose, he’s the kind of coach I like to play for.”
At Towson, White was teammates with another former Sentinel star in fullback Luke Hamilton, who transferred to West Virginia University. White said that having a familiar face was important in his decision to commit to the Tigers.
“Having a guy like Luke there, I watched his whole career,” White said. “Having someone to guide the way down there, watch him and see how he does things.”
Before beginning his collegiate career, White was a standout on both sides of the ball for the Sentinels. White was the area Player of the Year as a senior, leading Fort Hill to a 12-0 record and a 51-31 win over Mountain Ridge in the Class 1A state championship game.
In the title game, White rushed 12 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 11.1 yards per attempt and made six tackles defensively.
“The best memory was winning the state championship,” White said of his time as a Sentinel. “Homecoming was always a great memory, great being part of that game.”
As a senior, White rushed 132 times for 1,353 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 10.3 yards per attempt. He also caught four passes for 97 yards and a score, along with combining for 111 return yards.
Defensively, he finished with 103 tackles — 57 solo. He had 17 tackles for loss along with a sack and an interception.
White also wrestled for two years and was on the track and field team. In his senior year, he was part of the third-fastest 4x100 meter relay team in school history. White, Tanner Wertz, Anthony Palmisano and Tavin Willis ran a 44.73 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference championship.
The Bobcats feature several area players and add four local recruits, including Palmisano, who joins the Bobcats’ secondary.
“Me and Tony already have that chemistry,” White said. “I know how he plays, he knows how I play. It’s one less guy I gotta understand on the field.”
Allegany defensive back Cayden Bratton and Mountain Ridge linebacker Hunter Clise join Keyser offensive lineman William “Bub” Barbe and defensive lineman Gabe Ryan.
Frostburg returns former Mountain Ridge quarterback Bryce Snyder and linebacker Jeff McKenzie along with former Southern offensive lineman Jonas Shaffer.
“It’s great having familiar faces,” White said. “People you competed against all your life and now you get to team up with them, it’s pretty cool.”
White joins a Bobcats squad coming off an 8-3 season in head coach Eric Wagoner’s first year. Frostburg has 10 linebackers currently listed on the roster; however, eight are upperclassmen.
The Bobcats open the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31, at New Haven.
“I kind of fell out of love with the game after my injury,” White said. “I wasn’t sure if I would continue playing football. Ever since I’ve been at Frostburg, I’ve started to fall back in love with the process of football.”
