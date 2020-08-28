Former FSU great on All-Decade team

FROSTBURG — Former Frostburg State pitcher Greg Schneider has been selected to the D3baseball.com All-Decade Third Team for the 2010’s it was announced Thursday.
Schneider had a stellar Bobcat career, owning school records for strikeouts (385), games started (44), innings pitched (291.2) and strikeouts per 9 innings (11.88). He is 5th all-time in Division III career strikeouts and he also owns the Capital Athletic Conference career record for strikeouts.
Schneider started his collegiate career brilliantly as Frostburg finished the season as semifinalists in the Division III World Series. The Bobcats finished ranked No. 2 in Division III by D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Following his first season, Schneider was named an Honorable Mention All-American (D3baseball.com), earned a spot on the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team, was named the South Region Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-Region Second Team by D3baseball.com. He was also named CAC Rookie of the Year and made the All-CAC Second Team.
Schneider made the All-CAC First Team the next three seasons, was a D3baseball.com All-Region Second Team selection as a sophomore, and was selected to the All-Region Third Team as a junior and a senior.
For his career, Schneider finished with 44 games started, 291.2 innings pitched, 26 wins, 7 complete games, 385 strikeouts, 18 double-digit strikeout performances and a 2.81 ERA.
The Bobcats made back-to-back NCAA tournaments during Schneider’s first two seasons and he helped the Bobcats to 113 wins during his four years.
