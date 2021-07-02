FROSTBURG — Former Frostburg swimmer Zach Shattuck, a 2018 graduate, has qualified for the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games, to be held Aug. 24 through Sept. 5.
Shattuck qualified in the 100 breaststroke, 50 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 400 freestyle and the 200 IM at the U.S. Paralympic trials held June 17-19 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
He is also under consideration for the 4x100 medley and freestyle relay teams.
Before coming to Frostburg in 2014, Shattuck had not swum competitively, but was given an opportunity to be on the team by former head coach Justin Anderson, now the head coach at the University of Mary Washington. He quickly realized that he could be a great swimmer, as he improved his times at FSU year over year.
Shattuck in 2013 participated in the World Dwarf Games, an international competition held once every four years. According to a profile story on teamusa.org, Shattuck joined a swim competition at the World Dwarf Games “just for the fun of it” and performed well. That’s when he decided to talk to Anderson about joining the team at Frostburg State.
In 2015, he earned a medal at the Pan American Games and was named a second alternate for the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.
This motivated him to continue to work harder and he earned a spot at the 2017 Paralympic World Championships, helping the 4x100-meter medley team win a bronze medal. He also took fourth as part of the 4x100 freestyle team and the 100-meter breaststroke. At the CAC Championships in 2018, he broke the American Paralympic record in the 400 IM (5:44.79). Shattuck then competed in the 2019 Pan American Games, before focusing on qualifying for Tokyo 2020 before the pandemic postponed the games to this summer.
The full men’s and women’s Paralympic team release can be seen at https://go.teamusa.org/3wmDDrX.
For more information on the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games, go to https://www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020.
