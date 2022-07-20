TOWSON — Former Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who started for the Terps in their win over Texas in 2017, will play at Towson next season.

It will be Pigrome’s fourth team over a seven-year college football career, which began with Maryland in 2016. Pigrome spent a season each at Western Kentucky and Ole Miss before announcing his return to the state of Maryland.

Pigrome is allotted a seventh year because he took a medical redshirt, a traditional redshirt and is utilizing his additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After playing 11 games in ‘16, Pigrome entered 2017 as the Terrapins’ starting QB but suffered a season-ending injury against Texas. He played in 22 games over the following two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky for the 2020 campaign.

Pigrome led the Hilltoppers to a bowl game as a junior, completing 171 of 297 passes for a career-high 1,603 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also set a new career mark with 325 rushing yards and four TDs.

The NCAA didn’t count the 2020 season against players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing Pigrome to transfer to Ole Miss as a senior (he took a medical redshirt in 2017).

Because he didn’t see action in 2021 with Ole Miss, Pigrome took a traditional redshirt to retain his senior status.

Before Maryland, Pigrome was the 2015 Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and a two-time Alabama Mr. Football runner-up at Clay-Chalkville High School. As a senior, he accounted for 62 total touchdowns (44 passing, 18 rushing) and scored 49 as a junior (31 passing, 18 rushing), winning 6A state championships in both seasons.

Towson finished the 2021 season with a 4-7 record. The Tigers, coached by Rob Ambrose, will have a pair of Fort Hill graduates on the sidelines in All-Colonial Athletic Association fullback Luke Hamilton and freshman linebacker Blake White.

Towson’s home opener is against Morgan State on Sept. 10.

