KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College baseball has had a long tradition of moving players onto the next level. That tradition continues in the 2022 season as three former Catamounts are now playing NCAA Division I baseball — and doing well.
Graham Brown, from Middletown, Maryland, is now patrolling in the outfield for Coastal Carolina University.
He is currently hitting .225 with a home run and five RBI’s in 16 games for the Chanticleers.
Brandon Schaeffer, from Auburn, Pennsylvania, started Friday night for the University of North Carolina.
Schaeffer is currently 2-1 in six appearances, with 23 strikeouts and just eight walks.
Short Gap’s Zack Whitacre is now the third baseman at Radford University.
He is currently hitting .364 with three home runs and 12 runs batted in and has started all 23 games thus far for the Highlanders.
