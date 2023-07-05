McHENRY — Korey Mitchum enjoyed playing for his hometown college. He thinks more Garrett County basketball players should consider that path.
“Being a kid from the county, it (Garrett College) is kind of overlooked,” said the former Laker starting point guard, who will be continuing his academic and athletic career on a full academic scholarship to Waynesburg (Pennsylvania) University.
“The experience was amazing,” said Mitchum, a Southern Garrett High grad. “Garrett College’s atmosphere is just fantastic. Every teacher I had really cared. I just wish Garrett would get more looks from people in the county. It’s the greatest thing that could have happened to me.”
Mitchum started all 31 games for the Lakers this past season, averaging 5.7 points per game along with 3.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He played a key role in the Lakers’ 19-12 season, playing at the same college where his father previously played.
“My dad played back in the day in the ’90s for Coach (Dennis) Gibson,” said Mitchum. “I’ve always been around the Lakers — I even remember the old gym (which is now home to the Offutt Theatre).”
Mitchum said local players who take the time to consider Garrett College will be impressed.
“Once they see the level Garrett competes at, I think many of them will be surprised,” he predicted. “Maryland JuCo — you’re just not going to get much better JuCo competition than that.
“Without my time at Garrett, I would not have a full ride at a four-year university.”
