POTOMAC PARK — Cayden Bratton threw a complete game, and Allan Stevenson, Bradyn Speir, Alex Kennell and Bratton all had multi-hit games to lead Fort Cumberland Post 13 past Garrett County Post 71/208/214, 9-3, on Friday night.
The victory improved Fort Cumberland to 5-2 in Mountain District play, clinching the league title over Garrett County, which fell to 2-5.
Stevenson led the way with a perfect 4 for 4 day at the plate with three runs scored. Speir was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, and Bratton and Kennell notched two hits apiece. Speir and Kennell doubled.
Bratton picked up the win on the rubber, scattering 10 hits in a complete-game victory, going seven innings with one strikeout and no walks. Zach Hallenbeck was tabbed with the loss for Garrett County.
Hallenbeck allowed five runs on six hits in four innings of work, striking out four and walking two.
Hallenbeck, Chance Ritchey and Kellen Hinebaugh all singled twice apiece. Hinebaugh’s sixth-inning single drove in a pair.
Fort Cumberland (5-3, 5-2 district) faces the Cumberland Orioles (13-5) on Saturday at 4 p.m. Post 13 hosts Garrett County (12-8, 2-5 district) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
