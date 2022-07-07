POTOMAC PARK — Fort Cumberland put the ball in play and pitched to contact, and that proved to be enough against Garrett County on Thursday night.
A Bryce Snyder grounder took a bad hop over Garrett first baseman Chance Ritchey to break a 2-all tie in the third, as Fort Cumberland plated the game’s final seven runs to pull away.
Snyder and Bryce Schadt limited Garrett County to three hits, and Wes Athey tallied three hits by himself to lead Fort Cumberland to an 8-2 victory. The win improved Post 13 to 4-2 in Mountain District play — one win away from securing a spot in the state tournament.
“It was the first time all year against (Will) Moon our guys stayed back and were selective,” Fort Cumberland head coach Scott Stevenson said. “He didn’t throw his best game against us, which caused us to work the count.
“When we got a decent pitch, we did not fly out as much as what we have. That’s all I asked them to do today, think middle and opposite field. They took care of that today.”
Fort Cumberland will have a chance to clinch the Mountain District title on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Hot Stove Complex when the two teams square off again. If Garrett County wins the final two meetings to force a 4-4 series tie, a playoff game will be played.
On Thursday, Fort Cumberland scored its eight runs on nine hits and committed three errors, while Garrett County scored two runs on three hits and two errors.
Garrett County swung the bat well, but Post 71/208/214 got under too many balls in key moments. Garrett County left eight runners on base in the defeat.
“We hit some balls far, hard, but the air was heavy tonight,” Garrett County head coach Phil Carr said. “The ball wasn’t carrying. We need to hit more line drives. The infield looks smooth, but it’s very hard with the lack of rain. Ground balls are very difficult.”
Garrett County heeded Carr’s advice early. The squad took a 2-1 lead in the second inning after a chopper off the bat of Jared Haskiell bounced up and struck third baseman Landon McAlpine in the face, allowing two runs to scamper home.
Yet, Fort Cumberland didn’t take long to respond. Schadt tied the game with an RBI groundout to shortstop in the bottom of the third, before Snyder broke the tie with a chopper of his own that made its way into right field.
McAlpine and Caedon Wallace followed with RBI singles to extend the margin to 5-2 after three. Athey started the fourth with a triple down the right-field line, and Snyder plated him with a sac fly to left field.
Athey added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a single, and McAlpine plated Fort Cumberland’s eighth and final run by legging out a would-be double play ball later in the frame.
Snyder was credited with the win on the mound after he allowed two unearned runs on two hits with a strikeout and four walks in five innings of work. Schadt tossed two shutout innings of one-hit ball in relief to get the save.
“Bryce (Snyder) pitched a good game,” Stevenson said. “He was dead tired, and Bryce Schadt came in and threw strike after strike after strike. ... We wanted to pound the zone to help with the pitch count.
“We only had 10 players. Demetri Bascelli was our guy off the bench that ran for the catcher, and he was next in the bullpen potentially.”
Moon took the loss for Garrett, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and four walks in five innings pitched.
“Will has been sharp for three starts in a row against them, and tonight he wasn’t as sharp,” Carr said. “But he was good enough. ... We had a couple miscues early in the game.”
Athey led Fort Cumberland with a 3 for 4 evening with three runs scored and an RBI. Wallace was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, McAlpine drove in three and Snyder tallied a pair of RBIs.
Fort Cumberland had five players that swiped a base: Bradyn Speir, Allan Stevenson, Snyder, Wallace and Carson Bradley.
Ritchey, Brayden Upole and Jared Haskiell accounted for Garrett County’s base hits. Tanner Haskiell and Upole scored its two runs.
Fort Cumberland is likely to pitch Cayden Bratton on Friday with a chance to clinch the district crown. Garrett County’s starter is to be announced, but Ethan Sebold, Zach Hallenbeck, Luke Ross and Myles Uphold are all available.
“Tomorrow is another day,” Scott Stevenson said. “We’re up, but these guys are very good. We can’t be complacent.”
