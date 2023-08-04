MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fort Cumberland has found magic late in games every time it needed to this postseason.
That magic finally ran out against the Delaware state champions Friday.
Post 13 dug itself a five-run hole, largely due to three errors and two walks in the opening three frames. Fort Cumberland roared back with three scores in the fifth, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate, but it couldn’t find the last hit it needed.
And for the first time during the playoffs, Fort Cumberland didn’t come out on top in a must-win game, falling to Wilmington, 5-3, to finish 1-2 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional.
“We got ourselves behind the eight-ball early, the same as the first game. Just uncharacteristic falters on defense,” Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. “We still had our chances. ... We just couldn’t push it across.
“Tough way to end the season. You know your season is going to come to an end, but I was hoping it wouldn’t. This group was pretty special to me.”
A day after making quick work of West Virginia champion Berkeley, Post 13 went toe-to-toe with a Wilmington team that sported five college baseball players and five more committed to play ball at the next level.
The first three innings were three frames to forget, and Fort Cumberland nearly erased the memory for good in the fifth.
Down 5-0, Post 13 put back-to-back hitters on base to start the inning, and Leuma Pua’auli roped a double over the left fielder’s head for an RBI.
Coach McAlpine sent the runner from first, but he was gunned down by the relay throw by shortstop Garrett Quinn to catcher Brett Walmsley, who is committed to the University of Delaware.
“That was dumb,” coach McAlpine said of the decision to send the runner.
Landon McAlpine followed with a sacrifice fly, and Post 13 racked off three straight base hits with two outs. The latter, a single by Bryce Madden to right field, plated another to cut Fort Cumberland’s deficit to 5-3.
After Fort Cumberland right-hander Aeden Custer (five innings pitched, 11 hits, five runs, three earned with two walks and a strikeout) stranded two Wilmington runners in the fifth, Post 13 brought the go-ahead run to the plate.
Consecutive hits by Caedon Wallace and Pua’auli with two outs put two runners on, and an error moved both into scoring position for a red-hot Landon McAlpine.
Wilmington brought in Wilmington University commit John Klepacki, a big left-hander, out of the bullpen, and McAlpine lofted a soft fly ball to left field that looked like trouble.
However, Dylan Pirrung was playing shallow and made the grab.
Post 13 brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but Carson Bradley’s line drive was snagged by Tyler Pirrung at third base for the final out.
Pua’auli and Madden led the way for Cumberland with two base hits apiece. Pua’auli, Alex Kennell and Caleb Langham scored Post 13’s three runs.
Coach McAlpine was hoping the Fort Cumberland that dominated Berkeley on Thursday would show up again Friday, but the one that came out flat in a 12-6 opening-day loss to Yeager-Benson made an appearance instead.
Wilmington roped five straight hits in the first inning. Tyler Pirrung and Walmsley had RBIs, but an outfield error allowed another run to score in a three-run first inning.
The hit parade was momentarily interrupted when Wilmington first baseman Kyle Reader fouled a ball off the light pole above the Delaware dugout, shattering glass down onto a pair of Wilmington fans who were unharmed.
A double play turn by Pua’auli and Madden up the middle limited the damage, but Wilmington pushed two more runs home in the third frame thanks to a little league home run on a Walmsley double.
Walmsley’s two-bagger was sure to score Quinn from first, and a throwing error by the catcher let Walmsley follow him home on the same play.
In what ended up being a two-run game, those two unearned runs were the difference.
“You can’t give them extra at-bats when you get this far in a tournament, and that’s what we did,” coach McAlpine said.
Custer put up two straight scoreless innings and Landon McAlpine pitched a scoreless sixth to give Cumberland a chance late, and it couldn’t get over the hump.
Wilmington started right-hander Todd Gilardi on the mound. A junkballer with good control, he put up four scoreless innings before Cumberland broke through in the fifth.
Post 13 had runners on base in three of the first four innings; however, it couldn’t string together multiple knocks.
“We weren’t very patient,” coach McAlpine said. “A lot of guys went up there and swung at the first pitch. ... It’s unfortunate we waited too late.”
The lone hitless inning early was the third. Landon McAlpine appeared to hit a one-out double to left field, but the first-base umpire ruled he missed first base for what proved to be a 7-6-4-3 putout.
Tyler Mosher, Quinn, Walmsley and Tyler Satterfield had two base hits apiece for Wilmington.
Gilardi picked up the win, allowing three runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings of work. He struck out two.
Klepacki recorded a save, tossing 1 1/3 innings of no-hit ball.
Despite coming up short of a region title, it was a season to remember for Post 13. Fort Cumberland captured its first state championship since 1976 and won its first regional game in 89 years.
After getting its feet wet this year, Fort Cumberland is poised to threaten for another state crown, as Post 13 loses just one player next year — Kennell, the state tournament Most Valuable Player.
“I told them I look forward to coming back next year and making another run at the state tournament,” coach McAlpine said, “because this was a lot of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.