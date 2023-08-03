MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fort Cumberland made its first regional appearance in nearly a half-century Wednesday, and its inexperience showed.
Post 13 drew a difficult first-round matchup in three-time defending Ohio state champion Yeager-Benson Post 199 (Harrison), and the older, veteran squad raced out to an early lead and never looked back.
Fort Cumberland trimmed a 6-0 deficit after three innings to 7-5 entering the sixth, but its slow start and a rash of uncharacteristic miscues in the field doomed the Maryland state champions to a 12-6 opening-round loss in the Mid-Atlantic Regional.
“At the beginning of the game, it was obvious that we were very nervous,” Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. “They’re three-straight state champs, so they’re kind of used to this.
“Middle half of the game, more our game. We hit the ball well. ... The last two innings we just imploded.”
Fort Cumberland (12-10) will get another crack at notching its first regional game victory since 1934 tomorrow at 10 a.m. in an elimination game against Berkeley Post 14 (West Virginia) who lost to Quakertown (Pennsylvania) 13-4.
McAlpine said he was nervous before the game Wednesday when his team was quiet and focused during batting practice, and his premonition was correct.
Yeager-Benson (22-7) pushed across two runs in the first, three in the second and one in the third to lead 6-0 — during which time Cumberland put just two balls in play through three perfect innings from left-hander Sam Huston.
Post 13 ace Bryce Madden struggled early with a tight strike zone and he wasn’t helped by his defense, which made two errors and misplayed two pop-ups that landed foul.
Madden was pulled after two innings and 60 pitches, meaning he can pitch again Saturday if Post 13 wins its next two.
Due to a substitution error by the Fort Cumberland coaching staff, Madden, the team’s starting shortstop and No. 2 batter, was unable to play the field or bat after being pulled from the mound.
Leuma Pua’auli legged out an infield single to lead off the fourth for Cumberland’s first base hit, and he later scored on an error on a Parker Ferraro ground ball.
Down by six runs, Cumberland plated four runs in the fifth to claw to within 7-5 after two RBIs by Landon McAlpine, a sac fly by Pua’auli and another error on a Ferraro grounder to short.
Pua’auli’s productive out could’ve been even more productive for Cumberland if not for the diving catch by Will Summers in the right-center gap with the bases loaded and no outs.
Had the ball gotten by Summers, all three runs likely would’ve scored.
Cumberland, which staged a dramatic 6-2 comeback last week to win the Maryland state championship game, 7-6, once again refused to give up.
“They won’t give up, no matter how bad it looks,” coach McAlpine said. “All they need is a little spark. We got some runners on, needed a big hit and Landon hit them in.”
However, another misplayed ball in the outfield and hard hits by the middle of Post 199’s order allowed the representatives from Ohio to push across three insurance runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to pull away.
Yeager-Benson finished with six doubles by five different players, with Adam Deitschel cranking two to go along with two runs batted in and two runs scored.
Will Hendon, Ian Schaefer, Nickey Gutzwiller and Carson Truitt also hit two-baggers. Hendon and Schaefer had two runs batted in apiece.
Six of Yeager-Benson’s first seven runs came with two outs. It finished with 13 base knocks.
Fort Cumberland ended with five hits and Landon McAlpine accounted for two of them, finishing 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
The game was poorly played defensively by both sides. Yeager-Benson committed six errors — all from the fourth inning on — and Cumberland made five.
Aeden Custer delivered 2 2/3 quality innings for Cumberland in relief of Madden, who was dealt the loss. Custer allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
“Once again, Aeden was a warrior,” coach McAlpine said. “I contemplated keeping him in there, but I couldn’t. As good as he’s pitching, I cannot waste him in a game that we’re down by that many.”
Huston was the winning pitcher, surrendering one unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in four innings of work.
The left-hander was pulled at 78 pitches to allow him to come back in the tournament by Sunday.
Facing elimination Wednesday, Fort Cumberland will likely start Ferraro, a right-handed pitcher, against the loser of Quakertown (25-5) and Berkeley (24-6). Landon McAlpine and Pua’auli will be available in relief.
“We know we’re not this team,” coach McAlpine said. “We got the jitters out, we’ll come back tomorrow strong. I think we can push through this losers’ bracket and make a little bit of a run.”
