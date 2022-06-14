POTOMAC PARK — After nearly six hours of baseball on Monday night, Fort Cumberland Post 13 and Garrett County Post 71/208/214 were back right where they started.
An opportunistic Garrett County stole Game 1 of a doubleheader, making Fort Cumberland pay for walking three straight hitters with the bases loaded. Brayden Upole shot a go-ahead two-RBI single down the left-field line, the final tallies of a six-run sixth inning, en route to a 10-9 win.
Fort Cumberland responded in Game 2 behind a quality start from Bryce Schadt and a seven-run outburst in the middle innings to cruise, 10-4.
Eight regular-season matchups will decide which of the two squads will represent Western Maryland at the state tournament, and, after two games, they're dead even.
"We need to get playing consistently," Garrett County head coach Phil Carr said. "We were bad on the mound, and they were equally as bad. If they don't walk people, we don't win the first game. If we don't walk a ton, we might have won (the second game)."
"We definitely let the first game slide with too many walks," Fort Cumberland head coach Scott Stevenson said. "We should be leaving here with two wins."
Fort Cumberland only dressed 10 players for the Monday night twinbill at Memorial Field. If Garrett County was going to leave with a win, it seemed likely it would be in the second one when Post 13 was fatigued.
It didn't go to script, as baseball seemingly never does.
Garrett County opened to a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run single by Tanner Haskiell. Chance Ritchey, the second run, looked to be gunned down at the plate, but he slyly slid around the tag of Carson Bradley.
Wes Athey, who plays at Davis & Elkins, gave Fort Cumberland a 5-2 lead in the second on a three-run no-doubter over the right-field fence. By the sixth inning, the lead had grown to 9-4, with Alex Kennell and Bradley recording RBI base hits.
That's when the wheels began to fall off for Post 13. Following a Zach Hallenbeck RBI single, Ritchey, Haskiell and Kellen Hinebaugh each drew free passes with the bags full to cut the deficit to 9-8.
Upole gave Garrett County the lead for good with a two-run base knock.
Fort Cumberland put the winning run on base in the seventh after a pair of walks, but Jadon James came on to record a one-out save to help Garrett County steal the opener.
Ritchey, Haskeill, Upole and Jamison Warnick all had two-hit games to lead Garrett in the opening affair.
The late-game collapse erased a quality start by Cayden Bratton, who allowed three earned runs on nine hits with six Ks and no walks in 5 1/3 innings pitched. The Allegany junior left the game with a 9-5 lead with the bases and one out.
"Cayden Bratton did a great job," Stevenson said. "He got gassed, and when they get gassed, you have to pull them out. It's been a while since some of these kids have played.
"We're settling into a 15-game schedule, so we're not playing all the time. When you do that, you need to have practices to keep those arms fresh, throwing bullpen sessions."
Schadt followed with a solid outing of his own in Game 2, allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings pitched, striking out six and walking two. Landon McAlpine tossed two scoreless frames in relief to help Fort Cumberland preserve its early lead and even up the doubleheader.
"Bryce Schadt threw well; he just got tired, it's a humid day," Stevenson said. "Landon McAlpine went in there. He has not pitched a lot this year, but he went in and threw strikes, and that's what we need. Strikes win games."
Garrett County took the game's first lead for a second contest in a row, plating a run in the first on an RBI single by Hallenbeck.
James fanned five over two scoreless innings before Bratton notched a go-ahead, two-run double in the third.
After an error made it 3-1 Post 13 in the fourth, Bradley hit a routine grounder to Hallenbeck that took a wild hop over the Garrett County shortstop's head to plate a pair.
Tyler Wilhelm served a two-run double the other way in the fifth, and Athey tripled for an RBI in the sixth to give Post 13 a six-run cushion. That was more than enough.
"They got up on us early," Stevenson said. "We battled back, we hit the ball."
Athey drove in five runs on the day and scored three runs himself.
"Those big blasts off Wes' bat, we're going to have to depend on those," Stevenson said. "Wes is probably going to be the big bat in the line-up for us this year."
Bratton went 3 for 4 at the plate in Game 2. Hallenbeck paced Garrett's line-up with three hits, one a double, and two RBIs. Easton Rhoten tallied a pair of hits.
Garrett County (2-1) heads to Morgantown Post 2 on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Fort Cumberland (1-1) doesn't play again until June 23, when it meets Garrett County on the road.
