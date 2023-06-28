Fort Cumberland Post 13 and Garrett County Post 71/214 split a pair of midweek contests, with Post 13 winning 2-1 on Tuesday and Post 71/214 grabbing a 5-2 victory Wednesday.
On Wednesday at Southern Garrett High School, Garrett County (8-4, 2-3 Mountain District) scored a run in the first inning and two in the second to build an early 3-0 edge.
Cumberland (3-2 district) answered with two runs in the third, but Garrett County tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth and rode a complete-game performance by left-hander Robert Deatelhauser to victory.
Deatelhauser allowed two earned runs on four hits in seven innings of work, striking out six and walking two.
Landon McAlpine took the loss for Cumberland, surrendering five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 frames. He fanned three and issued six free passes.
Wally Brands had three singles and two runs batted in to lead the Garrett County offense; Myles Uphold singled and drove in a pair; and Liam Stewart had a single and a ribbie.
Alex Kennell had an RBI double for Fort Cumberland.
On Tuesday, Bryce Madden went deep into the game and McAlpine recorded the final out for a save to outduel Tanner Haskiell and give Post 13 a 2-1 win.
Madden allowed just one hit in 6 2/3 frames, striking out eight and walking one. Haskiell took the loss after a complete-game gem of his own, giving up one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts and two free passes.
Kennell drove in Leuma Pua’auli in the first inning with a sacrifice fly, and Fort Cumberland scored the go-ahead run in the fourth when McAlpine led off the inning with a hit by pitch and Madden pushed him across with a double.
Steven Spencer singled for Fort Cumberland’s only other base hit.
Brands notched Garrett County’s only hit in the first inning. Easton Rhoten scored on a wild pitch in the first.
Garrett County is at Buckhannon Post 7 on Friday at 7 p.m.
The two Mountain District rivals square off again in a doubleheader on Monday, July 3, at 5:30 p.m. in Cumberland.
